David Crais Invited to Speak at MinneBOS in Boston, Massachusetts on Applying Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence to Healthcare

David Crais, CEO of CMG Carealytics, was invited exclusively to speak on the applications of blockchain and artificial intelligence in healthcare, medical, biotech, biomedical engineering, and life sciences. He was selected due to his over 20 years experience with the subject matter and breadth of experience in healthcare and medical research, development, and commercialization in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the EU and other global healthcare and life science markets.

Boston, MA, November 20, 2019 --(PR.com)-- https://minnebos.sched.com/speaker/davidcrais1

David Crais CMPE PMP, CEO of CMG Carealytics, was invited exclusively to speak on the applications of blockchain and artificial intelligence in healthcare, medical, biotech, biomedical engineering, and life sciences. He was selected with his over 20 years experience with the subject matter and breadth of experience in healthcare and medical research, development, and commercialization in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the EU, and other global healthcare and life science markets.

MinneBOS is one of the leading conferences on artificial intelligence, data science, analytics, deep learning, and machine learning in the nation. It was held in Boston and focused on the New England region.

Crais joined speakers from MIT, Boston University, Philips, Intel, Optum, and other leading corporations and universities covering the emerging fields of data science, blockchain, artificial and general artificial intelligence and the digital analytic transformation.

David Crais said, "I'm honored to be asked to speak on the many applications of AI in healthcare and also blockchain. The field has been around for over a decade now but its just coming into fruition with new deep learning algorithms, the advanced computational power available at affordable prices in the cloud, and the vast growing amounts of data sets available for learning sets and context to train existing AI and machine learning computational methods. It's an exciting time to be part of this as investments are just starting to fuel industry sector growth."

Crais went on to say, "I'm also looking forward to discuss blockchain applications in healthcare. There is a perception that blockchain is only for cryptocurrency applications, which couldn't be further from the truth. I always like to share my knowledge and experience and this will be great to be with such an esteemed group of speakers, presenters, and participants."

MinneBOS is sponsored by Minne Analytics and the Boston University Questrom School of Business.

CMG Carealtyics is a division of Crais Management Group LLC, a New Orleans, Louisiana-based firm specializing in research and development, strategic design and planning, design management, product engineering and management, and marketing and commercialization services in life sciences, healthcare, medical, economic development, media, ICT, and in private, non-profit, and government sectors.

Contact Information:

CMG Carealtyics

David Crais CMPE PMP

773-398-4143

Contact via Email

David.crais@toptal.com

ghartman1@hotmail.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/799771

Press Release Distributed by PR.com