CloudWave Strengthens Strategic Partnership with Humber River Hospital to Deliver Infrastructure and Support for MEDITECH and Enterprise Systems

Marlborough, MA, November 20, 2019 --(PR.com)-- CloudWave is pleased to announce an extended strategic partnership with Humber River Hospital to support their MEDITECH Electronic Health Record (EHR) and Enterprise Infrastructure and Applications. CloudWave provides technical services for their highly advanced Dell EMC environment to ensure systems performance and reliability.

Humber River Hospital is a 650+ bed acute care teaching hospital in Toronto, Ontario, Recognized Globally as North America's First Fully Digital Hospital with the mission to deliver innovative and compassionate health care to the Toronto community. Humber River Hospital has won many leading technology awards and certifications as recognition for outstanding care, advanced use of technology, and leadership, setting the standard high for hospitals across Canada and around the globe.

Humber River Hospital implemented Expanse, MEDITECH’s next-generation EHR platform. Expanse is a web-based EHR that spans every care setting and provides caregivers with a full view of the patient's story. Humber River chose CloudWave as their partner for support and systems maintenance because of CloudWave’s long-term strategic business and development relationship with MEDITECH, deep experience implementing and operating Expanse both on-premises and in the cloud, and broad technical skill set that spans multiple hardware platforms.

Kevin Fernandes, CTO at Humber River Hospital, said, “CloudWave provides the expert support we need to ensure our systems are Highly Available, performing, and providing the responsive end user experience our clinicians require and demand. The strength, depth, and reliability of CloudWave’s technical team make them a perfect match for our high-performance computing environment.”

CloudWave provides technology services and solutions exclusively to healthcare, with expertise in all MEDITECH platforms including MAGIC, C/S, 6.x, and Expanse. CloudWave has made significant investments in Canada to provide professional IT and cloud services to MEDITECH hospitals. In October 2019, CloudWave participated in 3 successful go-lives in Ontario, assisting hospitals to elevate their care with the implementation of MEDITECH Expanse, which was ranked Best in KLAS for Acute Care EMR Canada in 2019.

“We’re proud to help healthcare organizations like Humber River Hospital meet their technology requirements,” said Peter Stone, Chief Executive Officer at CloudWave. “CloudWave’s mission is to empower hospitals to better serve their community, and we fulfill that mission by providing sustainable, quality services that enable our customers to focus on delivering value to their users.”

