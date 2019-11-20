NACCE Chooses North Carolina for New National Headquarters

NACCE, the nation's leading organization focused on promoting entrepreneurship through community colleges, has announced it is opening its headquarters to Cary, North Carolina.

Springfield, MA, November 20, 2019 --(PR.com)-- The National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE), the nation’s leading organization focused on promoting entrepreneurship through community colleges, has announced it is opening its headquarters to Cary, North Carolina. The headquarters will house NACCE’s leadership team and new hires and will feature a training location for national and regional summits. NACCE will retain a satellite office in Springfield, Massachusetts where the organization was founded at Springfield Technical Community College in 2002.

The new NC headquarters, which will formally open in February 2020 during National Entrepreneurship Week, will be located at Wake Tech’s Western Wake Campus in Cary. The college has its Small Business Center and apprenticeship and entrepreneurship programs at the campus. Recognized in the region for its leadership in entrepreneurship and innovation, Wake Tech is North Carolina’s largest community college; it has six campuses, two career academies, two educational centers, several community-learning sites, and the BioNetwork Capstone Center.

Robust Entrepreneurial Ecosystems

“We selected the Triangle area and North Carolina for our new corporate headquarters because of its robust entrepreneurial ecosystems and the growing number of community college and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) members NACCE has in the state,” said Rebecca Corbin, Ed.D., NACCE president and CEO. “We look forward to serving NACCE’s growing network of 330+ colleges and universities by collaborating with a host of industry, foundation, and association partners throughout North Carolina. From 2017 to 2019, NACCE re-granted over $2.5 million to our member colleges, serving as an incubator of innovation. In 2020, we hope to expand this work of creating opportunities for students and communities through entrepreneurship even further.”

Wake Tech Leadership

“At Wake Tech, we believe in entrepreneurship – and in partnership,” said Wake Tech President Scott Ralls, Ph.D. “So we’re doubly excited to welcome NACCE to Wake County and our Western Wake Campus. We know our students and our community will benefit from the many opportunities this new connection will bring.”

Wake Tech was named NACCE’s 2018 Presidents for Entrepreneurship Pledge Award Winner. The award acknowledges outstanding leadership by a community college president to stimulate economic growth and job creation in local communities through entrepreneurship. In October, the college’s entrepreneurship team won a $10,000 prize in the Ratcliffe Foundation Pitch for the Trades Competition held at NACCE’s Annual Conference. The competition supports entrepreneurs in skilled trades.

NACCE made the announcement during the NC IDEA summit, ”Redefining Economic Development Through Entrepreneurship,” which took place November 18 & 19 in Raleigh. Held in conjunction with the Governor’s Entrepreneurial Council, NC IDEA hosted the inaugural entrepreneurial ecosystem summit with the goal of catalyzing entrepreneurship as an economic development strategy for the state of North Carolina. The NC IDEA Foundation, a private foundation dedicated to maximizing the economic potential of the people of North Carolina, is a strategic partner of NACCE’s.

About NACCE

NACCE is an organization of educators, administrators, presidents, and entrepreneurs focused on igniting entrepreneurship in their community and on their campuses. Since its inception, it has become one of the largest entrepreneurial ecosystems in the United States. NACCE has two main goals: to empower the college to approach the business of running a community college with an entrepreneurial mindset; and to grow the community college’s role in supporting job creation and entrepreneurs in their local ecosystem. The association represents 330+ community and technical colleges and 2,000 faculty, staff, administrators and presidents who serve more than 3.3 million students. Visit: www.nacce.com.

