K&S Sportswear: A Hole in One for Charity

Houston, TX, November 19, 2019 --(PR.com)-- K&S Sportswear has been a full-service screen printing and embroidery company offering expert promotional item services to their surrounding communities since 1995.

K&S strongly believes that it is important to be an active part of the community and do their share of charity work to help support local individuals and organizations in surrounding areas. The K&S team strongly values the ability to build lasting relationships with the people of their community.

For instance, members of K&S Sportswear will be attending the St. Martha Catholic School Crusader event as well as the Humble ISD Gosh Tournament this November to show their support for community causes.

The St. Martha Catholic School 2019 Crusader Golf Tournament

On Friday, November 8 at the Kingwood Country Club, St. Martha Catholic School hosted its 15th annual Golf Tournament.

The event activities included contests for the longest drive, closest to the pin, a whopping $5,000 hole in one prize, as well as their infamous Crusader Drive. What’s not to love?

The Humble ISD Gosh Tournament

On Friday, November 15, also at the Kingwood Country Club, Humble ISD hosted its first-ever Gosh (Golf & Fish) Tournament.

The Gosh Tournament was simply a fun and interactive way for all of Kingwood and the surrounding communities to come together, play golf, and fish to raise money.

All of the event proceeds went to support new and creative educational projects put together by Humble ISD. All of the money raised gave the program with the ability to create new and innovative ways for local children to get excited about learning.

Giving Back One Tournament at a Time

K&S Sportswear was more than happy to attend and support both community events in November of 2019 and they hope to see everyone present and in their corporate branded shirts for all future community events still to come.

Don’t have any branded shirts? K&S can help with that!

For more information about K&S Sportswear and their business, please visit K&S-Sportswear.com.

