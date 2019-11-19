The Woodlands, TX, November 19, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Axiom Medical, a leading incident case management and occupational health services provider in North America, announced today the release of its latest white paper, “Paradigm Shift – An Intentional Approach to the Synergy of Employee Health, Human Performance, and Workplace Safety.”

When considering the total cost of healthcare and all factors that influence and drive those costs, it is becoming increasingly clear that simply focusing on clearing workers for duty through pre-employment testing is simply not enough to keep employer costs down. This realization brings up two important questions:

1. Does employee health play a role in overall business?

2. What approach is best to actualize the safety and productivity of the workforce?

There is a paradigm shift occurring in the workplace. Discover the approach that improves worker health, but also boosts your bottom line.

In this white paper, you’ll discover:

· How personal health impacts overall business

· What single element is responsible for the burden of rising costs

· The 2-tiered approach for optimizing the health of your workforce as well as your healthcare costs

The publication is authored by Dr. Scott Cherry, who is a Fellow within the American College of Occupational & Environmental Medicine and dual board certified in the medical specialties of Occupational & Environmental Medicine. His professional goals and interests focus on individual, population, and workplace safety, health, wellness, productivity, and disability management. He currently serves as Chief Medical Officer for Axiom Medical whose mission is to provide comprehensive occupational health services for the total life cycle of our client’s employees.

You may download a free copy of “Paradigm Shift – An Intentional Approach to the Synergy of Employee Health, Human Performance, and Workplace Safety” through the following URL: https://www.axiomllc.com/paradigm-shift-white-paper.

About Axiom Medical

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in The Woodlands, TX, Axiom is a market leader in the occupational health sector in North America, with unrivaled service quality and a very strong return on investment for clients in the USA, Canada and Mexico. For more information, please visit the company’s website at https://www.axiomllc.com.

