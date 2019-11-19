Sound Royalties' CEO Alex Heiche Joins Entertainment Industry Experts on Panel Exploring Deal-Making in the Music Streaming Era

BESLA Conference in Panama City Attracts Top Legal and Corporate Executives in Music, TV, Film and Sports.

Panama City, Panama, November 19, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Sound Royalties founder and CEO Alex Heiche was among executives from Warner Bros., Empire, Revolt TV, Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch, Viacom, Microsoft, and other corporations, along with leading U.S. entertainment and sports law firms, presenting to attendees at the 39th Annual Black Entertainment & Sports Lawyers Association (BESLA) Conference at the Westin Playa Bonita hotel in Panama City, Panama, Nov. 6-9.

Focused on the power of collaboration and networking, the BESLA conference included 12 panels over three days addressing topics in music, film, TV, sports, ethics, professionalism, and entrepreneurship. Sponsors included BET Networks, Empire, Warner Bros., SoundExchange, Beatroot Music, Netflix, NBCUniversal, and many others.

Heiche is a recognized expert in the global music royalties and financing marketplace, having been invited to speak on the subject by the Recording Academy, Sync Summit, MIQ, Vanderbilt University and Belmont University, among others. He founded Sound Royalties in 2014 as an artist-friendly specialty finance company that provides creatives with working capital through royalty advances. The company has differentiated itself in the music industry by not buying or taking possession of a client’s copyrights, even in default, so ownership is not at risk.

Heiche was featured on a panel titled “Deal or No Deal?” which focused on the changes underway in the music industry impacting recording and publishing deals in both the independent and major label sectors, and the significance of the lawyer’s role in the process. Joining Heiche on the panel was Julian Petty, EVP/Head of Business & Legal Affairs for Warner Bros. Records, along with attorneys Carron Mitchell of Hertz Litchtenstein & Young, and Jonathan Leonard, Founding Partner of Jonathan E. Leonard P.C.

“Royalties are at the heart of a massive shift in the music industry that is underway as streaming expands at an exponential rate around the world,” said Heiche. “More than ever, knowledge is power in the music industry, and anyone who is part of the deal making process for creatives needs to be on top of the changing dynamics that effect how songwriters, performers and producers get paid.”

“Deal or No Deal?” explored how lawyers can help their clients navigate deal options based on the client’s short and long-term goals, resources, market performance, and personal finances. The panel was moderated by Atlanta-based entertainment attorney Evita Kaigler.

Sound Royalties has gained notice in the music industry following partnerships with Lil Wayne, Pitbull and others. With a wealth of expertise in royalty streams and royalty-based financing, the company is reversing the misperception that obtaining advance funding is too expensive, helping creators take control and seize their independence in the new music economy.

About Sound Royalties

Founded by CEO Alex Heiche, Sound Royalties, LLC is a privately-owned specialty finance firm that helps music industry professionals fund personal and professional projects without ever taking ownership of their copyrights, allowing for pass-through income, and empowering creatives to choose from a variety of flexible pricing options. The company's core business is offering royalty advances of anywhere from $5,000 to $10 million. It does this by advancing artist, producer and songwriter royalties paid through music labels, distributors, publishers and PROs such as BMI, ASCAP, SESAC, SoundExchange and many more. To date, Sound Royalties has worked with a wide range of leading music industry professionals, including GRAMMY Award winners, platinum recording artists and notable music industry executives in every genre. Learn more at https://soundroyalties.com.

