National Institute for Fitness and Sport (NIFS) Mini Marathon & 5K Training Program — 30 Years and Running

Indianapolis, IN, November 19, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Join NIFS Mini Marathon & 5K Training Program and cross the finish line in 2020.

Training runs start at NIFS convenient downtown location Wednesday nights, January 22 - May 6, 2020, at 6 pm. Online registration is now open.

Now in their 30th year, the NIFS Mini Marathon & 5K Training Program prepares participants for both the OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini Marathon scheduled for Saturday, May 2, 2020 the Geist Half Marathon on Saturday, May 16, 2020 or any other race you are training for.

The 14-week program includes an educational training clinic on January 22, weekly group walks/runs with pace groups for any level, program shirt, weekly Wednesday access to NIFS for cross training, snacks and refreshments and a celebration dinner. 1st year rookies who are non-members receive a 30-day membership to NIFS.

Past participant Jennifer says this about the program, "We have participated in other training programs in the past and in my opinion the NIFS program beats theirs hands down."

Early bird discount rate runs until November 30, 2019. New family rate— immediate household family members receive 50% off registration fee when another family member registers!

To register, go to www.nifs.org under Event Training Programs. For information regarding the NIFS Mini Marathon and 5K Training Program, call Melanie Roberts at (317) 274-3432, ext. 217.

NIFS media contact, Trudy Coler (317) 274-3432, email tcoler@nifs.org. Visit www.nifs.org. National Institute for Fitness and Sport is a non-profit organization committed to enhancing human health, physical fitness and athletic performance through research, education and service.

National Institute for Fitness and Sport

Trudy Coler

(317) 274-3432

www.nifs.org

250 University Blvd.

Indianapolis, IN 46202

