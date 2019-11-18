Market Overview

Academy Medical Has Announced a New Partnership with Cognivue

PR.com  
November 18, 2019
Charlotte, NC, November 18, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Academy Medical has announced a new partnership with Cognivue. Cognivue, the first FDA-cleared computerized test of cognitive function. It objectively, quantitatively and reliably identifies changes in cognitive function that could be indicative of an impairment that may be optimally treated or managed. Protected by over 17 patents, this intuitive test is based on adaptive psychophysics and automatically adapts to the visual and motor ability of the user.

“Access to cognitive testing is very limited today. Driving brain health awareness and streamlining access to cognitive screenings are among the most important and urgent challenges of our time. Partnering with Academy Medical is a natural fit for Cognivue and we are pleased to bring this opportunity to the veteran and military community,” Jeff Keys, Cognivue VP of National Accounts.

It’s a logical extension to include cognitive screening as part of overall testing protocol. Interventional strategies to improve cognitive decline can contribute to maintaining physical and cognitive function.

“Academy Medical’s goal is to partner with manufacturers that can provide the products – both current and those with new innovation – that can help us provide value to the government while increasing the level of care veterans and active duty military and their families receive,” Ryan Isham, Vice President of Med/Surg says.

For more information about Academy Medical and their services, call (888) 860-0561, email info@academymedical.net.

For more information about Cognivue, visit: www.cognivue.com

Contact Information:
Academy Medical
Ed Falvo
866-381-1222
Contact via Email
http://academymedical.net/

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/799627

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

