Kirk Stange of Stange Law Firm, PC is Now Family Lawyer Magazine Recommended

Saint Louis, MO, November 17, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Stange Law Firm, PC, a divorce and family law firm with offices in the Midwest in Missouri, Illinois, Kansas and Oklahoma, is proud to announce that Founding Partner Kirk Stange is now Family Lawyer Magazine Recommended.

Family Lawyer Magazine is published by Divorce Marketing Group, the only marketing agency dedicated to helping family lawyers and other divorce professionals raise their profiles among their peers as well as the general public, and to showcase their experience and services to potential clients and referral sources.

To be Family Lawyer Magazine Recommended, a lawyer has to have 2 of the following credentials: AAML or IAML Fellow; IAFL Fellow, Board Certified in Family Law; Family Law Specialist; Martindale Hubbel AV Rating; SuperLawyer; Best Lawyer; Avvo 9.5+ Rating; or Chair of a National, State, County or Bar Association; or Board of Directors of a National, State, or County Bar Association (Current or Past).

Stange Law Firm, PC is proud that Mr. Stange was Family Lawyer Magazine Recommended in 2019. Mr. Stange is also on the list of Super Lawyers for Family Lawyer by Missouri and Kansas Super Lawyer Magazine since 2015. Only 5% of the lawyers in the state receive this designation. Mr. Stange also has a 10.0 Avvo Rating and has held this rating for many years. Thus, Mr. Stange met the requirements for this honor.

Mr. Stange has received numerous other honors in his career. For example, Mr. Stange, Founding Partner of Stange Law Firm, PC, was recognized in 2017 by the Missouri Bar for his service to the Missouri Bar in the Best of the CLE Spotlight. Mr. Stange also has served as a mentor to other lawyers through the Missouri Bar Mentoring Program. Mr. Stange further was asked to co-write two chapters in the 2019 Cumulate Supplement to the Missouri Family Law (7th ed.) published by the Missouri Bar. This desk book, which is used by attorneys around the state gives information to family law attorneys on the latest developments.

Stange Law Firm, PC is pleased that Kirk Stange has received this honor. This honor is a testament to all the divorce and family law clients that have put their faith in Kirk Stange and Stange Law Firm, PC since the firm was founded in 2007.

Note: The choice of a lawyer is an important decision and should not be based solely upon advertisements. Kirk Stange is responsible for the content. Principal address is 120 South Central Avenue, Suite 450, Clayton, Missouri 63105. Past results affords no guarantee of future results and every case is different and must be judges on its own merits. Neither the Supreme Court of Missouri/Illinois reviews or approves certifying organizations or or specialist designations.

