Preferred Properties Real Estate is Happy to Announce a New Listing in Long Branch, NJ

Rumson, NJ, November 17, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Preferred Properties Real Estate is pleased to introduce to the market 504 West Street in beautiful Long Branch, New Jersey. Kathryn O'Donnell is representing the seller in the marketing of this home for $415,000.

Preferred Properties Real Estate is proud to announce this charming beach house just 3 blocks to the beach in a quiet North Long Branch neighborhood. This home has updated kitchen and baths, hardwood floors throughout and a private fenced in yard. This is an excellent opportunity to live near the beach and everything it has to offer. Flood insurance is only $800 per year. For more information, please contact Kathryn O'Donnell at 732-996-3127.

About Preferred Properties

The Coffenberg Family has owned real estate companies in the Monmouth County area since 1978. Preferred Properties Real Estate is a full service real estate brokerage dedicated to a long standing tradition of excellence. Through the use of their global network, comprehensive marketing strategies, strategic social networking tools and innovative search engine optimization techniques. Preferred Properties Real Estate provides its agents with the tools they need to provide maximum worldwide exposure for their clients. For more information on Preferred Properties Real Estate, please visit www.ppmoves.com.

