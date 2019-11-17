Lakefront Living International, LLC Adds North Carolina to Its Family of Lakefront Property States

North Carolina becomes the eighth state featured on LakefrontLiving.com, increasing the websites lake property inventory to $2.5 Billion.

Mansfield, MA, November 17, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Lakefront buyers seeking the ultimate freshwater location can now search the complete inventory of North Carolina’s top lakes. These lakes, including Lake Norman, the largest man-made lake in the state, boast some of the most spectacular mountain scenery in the country. Other lakes included on the site are Lake Lure, Lake Toxaway, Lake Wylie, Lake James and High Rock Lake.

“We’re excited to provide the North Carolina market to our legions of LakefrontLiving.com fans,” said Scott Freerksen, CEO of Lakefront Living International, “western North Carolina is breathtakingly beautiful and offers a unique and diverse selection of lakefront homes.”

One such lake is Lake Lure, a 720-acre gem voted one of the most beautiful man-made lakes in the world by National Geographic. It’s so pretty, it’s been the movie set for classics such as Dirty Dancing and The Last of The Mohicans.

Also of note is Lake Norman, a massive 32,000-acre fully recreational lake that features 520 miles of shoreline and some of the best boating on the entire East Coast. There can be 300 to 500 lake properties for sale at any given time from a $150,000 buildable lot to a $6,500,000 majestic estate.

“The other seven states on our site are represented by Lakefront Living Realty franchisees or affiliates,” said Freerksen, “but for this effort, we created a strategic partnership with North Carolina’s Lake & Town Realty… creating a win-win scenario for our visitors, our company and our NC partner.”

“We’re excited to have another opportunity to show off the spectacular lake homes of North Carolina,” said Mike Carpino, Co-Founder and Broker for Lake & Town Realty, “we’re experts in our lakefront market and look forward to coaching lake home buyers in both finding and purchasing their dream lake home.”

LakefrontLiving.com displays all the homes for sale on the lakes it covers, not just the listings of any particular Broker, making it a one-stop shop for interested buyers. And unlike many real estate syndication sites on the web today, the site is always 100% accurate. In addition, the site provides the important details of the lakes themselves, ensuring buyers make informed and educated decisions.

Interested buyers can learn more about the NC lakes and view all the lake homes for sale at https://lakeandtown.lakefrontliving.com/nc. Questions about NC lakes and the listing market can be directed to Mike Carpino at info@lakefrontliving.com or 508-377-7167.

About Lakefront Living International, LLC:

Based in Mansfield, Massachusetts, Lakefront Living International, LLC is an innovative real estate franchise company offering brokers the ability to focus solely on uniting buyers and sellers of lakefront property. Franchised Brokers can immediately channel their lakefront passion into a dynamic business venture by dominating their local lakefront market utilizing a proven, packaged business model. Addition information on the franchise offering can be found on LakefrontLivingFranchise.com requested through franchise@lakefrontliving.com or call (844) MyLakes, (844) 695-2537.

Contact Information:

Lakefront Living International, LLC

Scott Freerksen

844-695-2537

Contact via Email

www.LakefrontLivingFranchise.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/799638

Press Release Distributed by PR.com