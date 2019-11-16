Boston, MA, November 16, 2019 --(PR.com)-- The Boston Globe has named Baystate Financial a Top Places to Work in Massachusetts. The award recognizes Baystate Financials achievements in creating a positive work environment that attracts and retains employees through a combination of employee satisfaction, working conditions and company culture. “Creating a top workplace is about more than offering great benefits and vacation time. It’s about organizational health. Baystate staff want to align with Baystate’s vision, be challenged by a high-performance culture, and feel that they are valued and that their voices are heard,” said Chris McIntosh, CMO.

Baystate Financial was one of over 430 companies to qualify for consideration based on a two-stage nomination process and the results of employee-satisfaction surveys taken throughout June & July.

“At Baystate Financial our team is the very fabric of our firm. This is a place where bright, motivated individuals can make an impact, contributing in meaningful ways to what we are, and who we are, as a firm. We believe that Baystate Financials greatest strength is its network of talented people, the passion they have for their work, and the collaborative culture they embrace. All across New England, our associates make us a top place to work. Our focus always is to foster an environment that encourages their best thinking and supports their personal and professional development so that we bring the best to each other and to our client’s day in and day out,” said David C. Porter, Managing Partner of Baystate Financial.

The survey project was launched in May by The Boston Globe in conjunction with market research firm Energage which is based in Exton, PA. Energage employee experience solutions are informed by the Top Workplaces research, a deep body of research that has helped them identify the 15 culture drivers that are critical to success in any organization. Surveying and studying over 57,000 organizations since 2006 means Energage knows what a great company culture looks like.

“Staff engagement is the simplest way to limit turnover, boost productivity, increase safety, enhance our reputation, and support our growth strategy. Retention and recruitment are a problem in today’s labor market, but engagement gives us an answer,” said Baystate Financials’ Partner, Mike Yoken.

Baystate Financial is one of New England’s oldest and largest financial services firms, with 17 offices throughout the northeast. For over a century, Baystate Financial has provided insurance, investment management strategies, estate planning, business succession planning, retirement funding, and education funding strategies to its clients. The company uses a consultative approach and tailors financial solutions to each client’s unique objectives. For more information about Baystate Financial, please visit the website at www.baystatefinancial.com

