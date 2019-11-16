Acquire Donates to Hurricane Relief Efforts

Raleigh, NC, November 16, 2019 --(PR.com)-- On September 1, 2019, Hurricane Dorian swept through the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas leaving behind complete devastation. The powerful storm eventually made its way up the Carolina coastline, causing immense damage to many places in its path, including Ocracoke Island, NC. As word spread and images of the severe damage began to surface, the Acquire team began searching for ways to donate to both areas.

Each year, Acquire travels to a domestic or international location to celebrate its annual achievements and enjoy some relaxation with the team. Some of the team members took this annual trip to the Atlantis Resort located in Nassau, Bahamas, and it is still a place that holds a special place in the hearts of those Acquire staff members. While Nassau did not take a direct hit from Hurricane Dorian, the Atlantis Resort held a fundraiser for the Abaco Islands relief efforts.

“On several occasions, I’ve had the pleasure of visiting the Bahamas for both work and relaxation. With each visit, it was the people of the Bahamas who touched my heart the most. When Zack and I saw the devastation left behind by two catastrophic storms on these beautiful islands, we knew we wanted to contribute to the relief efforts. Every contribution, no matter the size, helps positively impact a difficult situation.” -Grant Sr. Director at Acquire

In addition to the connection and love for the Bahamas, the marketing firm has even stronger ties to Ocracoke Island, NC. Acquire CEO, Zack Schuch, has been an angler for many years and fishes for fun as well as competitively along the Outerbanks of North Carolina. This has made Schuch very familiar with Ocracoke Island and some of the locals, which is just one of the many reasons he felt strongly about his company contributing to the local relief efforts.

“I was deeply saddened to hear about the damage and turmoil that was caused by Hurricane Dorian to Ocracoke. Being an avid fisherman and North Carolina native, the outer banks are dear to my heart. We felt the need to help contribute any way we could.” -Zack Schuch, National Director at Acquire

While Dorian took many lives and irreplaceable belongings from the people affected by the storm, Acquires hopes its contributions have and will continue to make a positive difference.

To learn more about Acquire’s philanthropic efforts and community involvement, visit www.acquireraleigh.com.

If you are interested in contributing to the hurricane relief efforts for Ocracoke Island, NC, visit https://www.ocracokeislandrealty.com/ocracoke-hurricane-dorian-relief

If you are interested in contributing to the hurricane relief efforts for Abaco Islands, Bahamas visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/atlantis-bahamas-hurricane-dorian-relief-fund

