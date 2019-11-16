Rosann Cunningham LLC Announces the Release of Health & Wellness Book, Fuel Your Fire: Secrets to Living Your Healthiest Life

Grove City, PA, November 15, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Rosann Cunningham, INHC, NASM-CPT, devoted to helping others find renewed health and happiness through quality nutrition, fitness, and lifestyle practices is proud to offer her latest work, Fuel Your Fire: Secrets to Living Your Healthiest Life, available on amazon.com November 15th, 2019.

Fuel Your Fire is an informative and motivational guide focused on inspiring the reader to take action towards improved health and happiness. In the book, Rosann Cunningham teaches how to apply the elements of the fire triangle - fuel, heat, and oxygen - in a way that relates to life nourishment, body nourishment, and physical strength and vitality.

There are 27 life-changing secrets that, when applied, help to create and grow our inner fire. The author also cautions her reader to watch out for four big fire extinguishers we all face at some point. With adequate fuel, heat, and oxygen in place, our inner fire can really take off and burn hot. The result is passion, ambition, energy, creativity, courage, and other healthy qualities, all ultimately leading to a thriving life where we can meet our fullest potential.

"Most people already know what they need to do to be healthy and happy, but they don’t take consistent action in doing it. They go on a diet, then quit one week later. They wish they could lose weight, change jobs, or chase that dream, but they lack the confidence to set goals for themselves to bring it to fruition. We have the power to choose and take action on the direction of our health and our life. That’s really the heart behind every word of this book. Believe in yourself!" - Rosann Cunningham

Author, Rosann Cunningham, is an Integrative Nutrition Health Coach, Certified Personal Trainer, and founder of a 6-week online group nutrition and fitness coaching program called The Better Body Challenge© that successfully runs several sessions throughout the year. Her clients rave about the knowledge, guidance, and accountability Rosann brings to them as they journey their way to better health.

One client, Nicole Klonowski, had this to say about Rosann’s coaching and her book, Fuel Your Fire:

"Anyone struggling with the mid-life hormone imbalance or just needing to reset your priorities on yourself and your health... grab this book! Rosann Cunningham has helped me tremendously. With all the googling and reading and pinning and being overwhelmed with my thyroid, she has it all in one book! Get it, get it!"

Rosann understands that changing lifelong habits and behaviors isn’t easy and can be a scary, overwhelming path to embark on, but it’s worth it. "When we have limiting beliefs, we allow those lies in our heads to impoverish our life. They hold us back from ever taking any kind of action that could profoundly change the course of our lives in incredible ways. Limiting beliefs create a ceiling between you and your dreams."

When it comes to food, Rosann doesn’t believe in, nor does she sell a starvation program. She strongly believes in fueling your body with adequate nourishment from real food sources. "Maybe you believe you’re already eating healthy. You might, in fact, be! Just keep in mind that symptoms of any kind are a sign of a problem in the body, usually stemming from poor dietary choices."

Rosann Cunningham earned her certification with the Institute for Integrative Nutrition where she received in-depth training in hormone health, gut health, holistic health coaching, over 100 different dietary theories, health & wellness, business development, group coaching, and more.

She also has a love for fitness, MMA, and Self-Defense (specifically Krav Maga - a military self-defense fighting style) which led to her certifications as a Personal Fitness Trainer and a Core Kickboxing Instructor.

After a Hashimotos diagnosis at age 40 that turned out to be a very wrong call, Rosann became her own health advocate and fought her way back to optimal health and wellness. Because of that experience she is determined to help her clients dig deep to treat the root cause of their health, hormone, and weight struggles through proper nourishment and lifestyle practices. She feels strongly that everyone should know what helps them to thrive so they can live an abundant life of health and happiness.

You can learn more about Rosann Cunningham by checking out her website at RosannCunningham.com, or connect with her on Facebook: www.facebook.com/RosannCunninghamWrites.

