VOS Digital Media Group, Inc. Appoints Victor Vergara as Vice President of Digital Content Operations in LATAM

Victor Vergara to Oversee VOS Content Operations in Latin American Markets.

New York, NY, November 15, 2019 --(PR.com)-- VOS Digital Media Group, Inc. (www.VOSDMG.com), a global media technology company, announced today the appointment of Victor Vergara as VP for Content Operations, LATAM, responsible for the expansion of VOS’ digital content and media management initiatives in Latin America. As an international digital media partner, VOS distributes digital content to partners across web, mobile, and OTT devices. Media distribution partners include upcoming technology launch plans for a B2C version of a VOS-powered app to tens of millions of customers associated with telecom and media partners operating within the Americas.

Mr. Vergara has a broad background in digital content management, strategic planning, product, and business development across Latin American markets. He will oversee content operations support for VOS’ multi-language digital media distribution in verticals to include sports, breaking news, music, health, and entertainment to its growing list of publishers, telco partners and media groups. Primary languages will include English, Spanish and Portuguese.

“Mr. Vergara’s expertise both developing large-scale content strategies in Latin American markets and in assembling the teams to execute on those initiatives makes him an ideal addition to the VOS management team,” stated Paul Feller, CEO and Chairman of the Board for VOS. “With his knowledge of the digital content space in the LATAM market and a long track record as a product manager for sophisticated digital content products, he’s well-positioned to oversee VOS’ growing network of media and technology partnerships in the region.”

Mr. Vergara’s past positions include Chief Content Officer for LATAM at Skyy Digital Media Group and Product Manager for Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean for ISI Emerging Markets Group., Inc.

About VOS Digital Media Group

VOS is a global digital video exchange and technology platform providing a seamless process for bringing together content creators and media companies. We specialize in providing and maintaining content sales and sourcing scalability, reducing labor and editorial costs, eliminating errors in metadata assignment and extraction, and drastically decreasing the time to market for both video creators and buyers. http://www.vosdmg.com

