Sangamon Watch Company Announces the Launch of Their American Heritage Watches

Springfield, IL, November 15, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Sangamon Watches of Springfield, Illinois announced today the launch of their American heritage brand to watch enthusiasts around the world. Founded in Central Illinois, Sangamon Watches was started by two international business travelers who often purchased luxury watches with little meaning behind them. The founders were motivated to combine high-quality watches for men and women with inspirational stories and at affordable prices. They visited the same factories that manufacture parts for many world-class brands and designed what they believe are the most inspirational watches in the USA.

“Sangamon Watches is designed to combine quality craftsmanship and historic inspiration in each of our unique timepieces. Every collection will be designed around a special inspirational story and come with a story card to further connect our customers with the story depicted by the watch,” said Tyler McKay, Founder & CEO of Sangamon Watch Company.

Inaugural Watch Collection:

The inaugural watch called, Lincoln’s River, is a symbolic collection inspired by a young Abraham Lincoln’s adventure on the Sangamon River. The inspiring Abe faced many hardships as a child, but the Sangamon River was a passage to a new beginning in his life. Lincoln’s River watches are laser engraved on the backside to depict Lincoln courageously guiding his flatboat down the Sangamon River in 1831. Highlights of the watch include a 42mm case made from surgical grade 316L stainless steel with a sapphire crystal glass that contains anti-reflective coating. The watch is powered by a Seiko NH35 automatic movement with 24 jewels and a 41-hour power reserve. Lincoln's River Collection is part of the New Beginnings Series. The New Beginnings Series represents the launch of new endeavors that alters our path down life’s journeys. New Beginnings generates excitement in our spirits and propels us to be our best selves. Pre-sales are currently available on the official website and watches are expected to ship January 2020.

Behind the Name:

Sangamon Watch Company is named after the Sangamon River, which runs from Central Illinois and feeds into the Mississippi River. The river was loved by Abraham Lincoln, whose family settled along the river when he was a young man. The Sangamon region was also home to one of the finest watchmakers in the United States- the Illinois Watch Company. Sangamon Watch Company’s employees work in the long shadow of President Lincoln feeling inspired by the region’s rich history. Their name, Sangamon, is proud to honor this tradition of excellence.

For more information, visit www.SangamonWatches.com.

