Metro Safety Offers Comprehensive Work Place Safety Courses, Helping Organizations Across British Columbia Prepare for Emergencies and Reduce Medical Expenditures

The leading first aid training provider aims to uphold safety standards and reduce the number of workplace injuries in offices across British Columbia.

Coquitlam, Canada, November 15, 2019 --(PR.com)-- By offering a comprehensive framework for first aid, as well as workplace safety courses across British Columbia, Metro Safety has become a game-changer in the field. The company aims to minimize rates of workplace injuries, which are very common in high-risk professions such as construction, firefighting, and mining, among others.

Emergency situations—of any kind—are unpredictable. With a nuanced understanding of first aid training and how to respond to emergency situations, employers and employees alike will be able to manage injuries, medical conditions, or a major evacuation situation.

By certifying employees to deal with minor injuries, wounds, fractures, and the administering of CPR, Metro Safety has proven that the employees can form an emergency team that can handle any situation till help arrives.

The learning outcome of the first aid training provided by Metro Safety is making sure that employees feel safe while working in any kind of environment. A representative from the company said, “We’ve had participants approach us and report that after the first aid training, they felt more comfortable and confident with the thought of having to respond to an emergency situation. Despite the stressful situations that they may be met with, they were more likely to willingly volunteer to be a part of the emergency team, if needed.”

A trainer from Metro Safety said, “Emergencies in the workplace range from a heart attack to a fire incident. Employees need to have the skills and information to deal with all of that in a calm and composed manner. This knowledge will only come from hands-on-learning which we make sure that all candidates are provided with.”

Metro Safety believes in the integrity of their first aid training, and hence, has made sure that all their course material is developed under the supervision of Canadian Red Cross and WorkSafeBC. This partnership ensures that all their course material and learning outcomes are authentic and meets the needs of employees and employers in today’s market.

Metro Safety is dedicated to minimizing workplace injuries and absenteeism in offices due to workplace hazards and unhygienic conditions. Their stellar services have proven to be beneficial for many companies across British Columbia.

Metro Safety offers first aid training in major areas of British Columbia including Coquitlam, Vancouver, Richmond and Surrey. Their nuanced and detailed workplace safety courses have helped companies to maintain a safe working environment.

