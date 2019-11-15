Bay Equity Finds New Kentucky Home with Century Mortgage

Bay Equity Home Loans is expanding into the Mid-South Region, with nine branches and 55 loan originators in Kentucky, Tennessee and Indiana.

Corte Madera, CA, November 15, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Bay Equity Home Loans is expanding into the Mid-South Region, with nine branches and 55 loan originators in Kentucky, Tennessee and Indiana.

Bay Equity has acquired retail assets of Century Mortgage. Century Mortgage was recently named Kentucky’s #1 lender by the publication Louisville Business First.

“We’re excited about this expansion into a new part of the country with an exceptional team of originators and mortgage professionals,” said Bay Equity CEO Brett McGovern. “We’re looking forward to growing this region in the years to come.”

Century CEO Monica Bohn said the company will continue to be the leading lender in the region with the same local leadership and commitment to exceptional customer service.

“After more than 20 years of success, this great new partnership with Bay Equity makes us even stronger,” Bohn says. “From expanded loan products to industry-leading technology, we are off to an amazing start.”

In upcoming weeks, nine branches will open under the name “Century Mortgage, a division of Bay Equity Home Loans.” Kentucky locations include Louisville, Lexington, Bardstown, Elizabethtown, Shepherdsville, Owensboro and Bowling Green, as well as branches in Nashville, TN, and Jeffersonville, IN.

Bay Equity President Casey McGovern added: “Like Bay Equity, Century is family owned and operated,” he said. “It’s a great fit of corporate cultures, with a longstanding commitment to exceptional customer service, local leadership and family.”

