Anthem for Peace Says the World Needs to #SHOUT

Musicians, actors, filmmakers and other artists come together in a world-changing social project.

Los Angeles, CA, November 15, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Conflict, violence and unrest are escalating daily and sometimes it seems there is no end in sight. There is no designated source for it; the onslaught comes from all sides and takes place in every populated space around the globe. However, now a group of music, film and technical artists in the entertainment industry are working to bring together everyone, everywhere with music. The project is Anthem for Peace featuring the upcoming single, Shout to the World.

Anthem for Peace was conceived in May of 2019 by musicians Vincent Gilbert, Robert Basauri, Joe Cristofanilli, David Roberts and Ronny Too. Now it has grown into a group project designed to give a powerful voice to all people who may otherwise feel they have none. Artists from all segments of entertainment are now taking part and filmmaker Kyle Hester joined the Anthem for Peace team once the official website and Twitter account launched in September 2019.

But where did the idea of Anthem for Peace come from? Vincent Gilbert elaborates, "My friends and I were in the process of recording with our current band, Mother Mary. We started discussing how we were watching friends that have known each other for decades being torn apart by arguments over petty differences taking place on social media. It occurred to us that music can send a message and the first draft of Shout to the World was written. Then we started thinking, 'Why not let people who aren't able to get into the studio with us join in? Since music is powerful on its own, just imagine 100 thousand voices unified to celebrate everyone's individuality and creativity.'"

Regardless of the original inspiration social media provided in forming Anthem for Peace, credit must be given to the Internet for bringing together so many artists who understand the concept of the movement. Music is a language that crosses all barriers. Because a wide variety of social issues influenced the creation of Anthem for Peace, the project is deliberately agnostic, a-political and open to people in every country who feel their voices are not being heard. Everyone is invited to "lend their voice" by recording themselves simply yelling the word "Shout" and submitting it through the official project website, https://anthem-for-peace.com.

Ronny Too shares his thoughts, "The way humans treat each other in this modern day? I don't think it’s the way things were meant to be. It’s how we choose to treat each other rather than how we should. Be good and love each other. Think about it... love is easy, hate is hard. So, take it easy."

David Roberts extends the idea, "People tend to be generous when sharing their rudeness and disrespect. They seem quite eager to feed you their negativity. Remember that the diet we need to be on is a personal, spiritual and emotional one. Be cautious with what you feed your mind. Negative words and actions get negative results. Stay positive. Surround yourself with positive people. Share your love, share your voice."

Kyle Hester added his voice to the project saying, "Truth be told, when I started acting in junior high school, I thought, 'If I am ever famous, I want to have the widest reach to do the most good in the world that I can.' I am not that famous yet but I will always speak my truth. In the end, all we have is our own words and deeds. We are living in a time to truly look inside and make some decisions about how we want to be remembered. Hopefully, I can affect some positivity."

The group hopes to distribute Shout to the World by the spring of 2020. Every artist involved in Anthem for Peace has committed their time, resources and effort to bring Shout to the World into the global community. Unfortunately, the sources for studio recording, technicians to put in motion the software required to capture and mix hundreds of thousands of voices and many other necessary production services Anthem for Peace requires, aren't as altruistic. There is an active crowdfunding campaign running at Indie Go-Go.

