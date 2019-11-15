HYPER CRUNCH has announced the launch of London's first same day photo and video studio, HYPER CRUNCH Studio, to help small and medium-sized businesses gain access to original, professional, and eye-catching visual content within hours.

London, United Kingdom, November 15, 2019 --(PR.com)-- The pioneering concept makes the content creation of images and videos affordable and rapidly available, thanks to the use of state-of-the-art technology and high-end equipment photography.

Whether a customer is looking for engaging imagery for social media, professional product explainer videos, or marketing content, the HYPER CRUNCH studio, located on City Road, London, guarantees concept to delivery in just 24 hours.

After selecting their preferred slot on the HYPER CRUNCH website, customers can opt to either bring their products to the studio, or HYPER CRUNCH’s Pop Studio service will pick up and return the items after the shoot, provided they are located within the London area.

The company offers a 1 hour photoshoot for just £300, providing a guaranteed 30 edited images or 2 edited videos the next working day. Naturally, more photos are taken during the photoshoot and customers have the option to purchase additional edited images for a bolt-on fee.

“HYPER CRUNCH is disrupting an industry that hasn’t really moved in the past 20 years by bringing content creation and marketing into the on-demand era. The launch of our studio is just another way in which we are helping small businesses to generate high quality content conveniently and at an affordable price,” explains Mehdi El Azhari, founder & CEO of HYPER CRUNCH.

The launch of the new studio comes one year after the launch of HYPER CRUNCH, a unique marketing platform combining social media, online reviews, influencers and email marketing to help small and medium businesses grow online. It is designed to be a one-stop shop platform for businesses to get their digital presence managed professionally, saving around 30 hours per week to focus on what they do best: providing the best service to their customers.

“Many businesses are realising the importance of creating authentic, bespoke imagery instead of relying on generic stock images. The HYPER CRUNCH studio has been designed to provide a transparent, flexible on-demand service that is accessible to businesses of all shapes and sizes,” explains Mehdi.

The Studio currently services clients in the London area, but HYPER CRUNCH is looking to launch further photo and video studios in other cities in the near future, including an expansion into Europe.

More information is available at https://hyper-crunch.com/studio/

For press enquiries, please contact Mehdi El Azhari on +44 7501 13 03 98 or by email mehdi@hyper-crunch.com

