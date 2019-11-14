Solano County Self Storage Portfolio Sold

Bancap Self Storage Group Brokers $21,650,000 Sale

Laguna Beach, CA, November 14, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Bancap Self Storage Group, the "#1 Self Storage Broker in California," announced it recently completed the sale of a two-property portfolio in Solano County, California. The properties were sold together and were known as Cordelia Self Storage in Fairfield, California and Vacaville Self Storage in the city of Vacaville, California. Dean Keller, the firm’s president, was the exclusive listing agent and sole broker of the transaction. The seller was the original private developer of the properties and the buyer is a private entity affiliated with the “Storage Star” self storage company.

The institutional quality properties, which will be rebranded as Storage Star facilities, are located in the fast growing area between the North San Francisco Bay Area and the state capitol of Sacramento. Cordelia Self Storage has nearly 70,000 net square feet of self storage space plus an additional 45 outdoor vehicle storage spaces. The Vacaville facility has over 72,600 net square feet of self storage space, including an entire building of air-cooled units. Both properties were very well maintained and boasted virtually 100% occupancy.

“This was a very well thought out and executed sale by the original owner/builder of these very desirable facilities,” said Dean Keller “They really did their research and understood the marketplace well. We were pleased they selected us to represent them in the sale of these assets.”

Bancap Self Storage Group is one of the top self storage specialist brokers in the industry with a track record of nearly $1.4 billion in completed self storage sales. The company has specialized exclusively in self storage properties for over 30 years.

