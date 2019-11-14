Davos Networks Announces Partnership with Check Point Software

Bern, Switzerland, November 14, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Davos Networks, a Swiss-based company providing comprehensive Cyber Security and Network Solutions, has today announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with Cloud Security Service Provider Check Point Software AG, a leading provider of Cyber Security solutions globally, to facilitate CloudGuard IaaS for enterprise customers.

"With this important strategic partnership, we are incorporating Check Point's cloud security solutions into our IaaS offerings, to provide our customers advanced fifth-generation threat prevention for virtualized cloud deployments and enterprise edge applications," said Bajram Hoxha, CEO of Davos Networks.

Cloud security is a shared responsibility between the service provider and the customer, which can be a challenging model to implement. Through this partnership, Davos Networks and Check Point Software are enabling customers to maximize their investment in cloud infrastructure by defending against the most sophisticated, fifth-generation cyber threats.

About Davos Networks

Davos Networks is a leading and innovative Swiss company providing comprehensive cyber security and network solutions. With a range number of security specialists in Bern, Davos Networks provides information security at a range of various customers in Switzerland. Customers include leading banks, insurance companies, industrial companies, energy service providers, health care providers and service providers as well as public administration.

Contact:

Burim Elezi

info@davosnetworks.com

www.davosnetworks.com

