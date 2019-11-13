Cypherbridge Systems Introduces Ready to Use RA Microcontroller Partner Solutions

Renesas Ecosystem Partner Cypherbridge Systems accelerates development of RA MCU IoT applications with SDKPac software solutions. Pre-integrated with RA FSP and MCU Evaluation Kits, SDKPac delivers out-of-box IoT connectivity, security, safety and reliability.

Carlsbad, CA, November 13, 2019 --(PR.com)-- SDKPac for RA is an industry proven solution providing secure go-to-cloud connectivity and IoT gateway operation, in a framework of SDKs and Toolkits tailored to meet a wide range of IoT applications on the RA MCU Family. SDKPac for RA is fully integrated with IoT cloud platforms including Microsoft Azure IoT, Stream Analytics, and PowerBI.

The uLoadXL for RA SDK includes a device level secure boot loader and advanced safe software update installer, together with the WSLAM Software Management Station and OTA back end, providing root-of-trust and image management. uLoadXL is a comprehensive software lifecycle solution from R&D, to pilot, production and long-term support.

“We are excited to announce our expanded partnership with Renesas,” commented Steve DeLaney of Cypherbridge Systems. “The RA MCUs bring new mid-range IoT solutions to the market, with competitive value points and a long-term roadmap. The Renesas RA Family and Flexible Software Package (FSP) has everything needed to securely go-to-cloud, enabling new business value and services, with accelerated time-to-solution.”

The Renesas RA 32-Bit ARM Cortex-M MCU family combines advanced security, connectivity, HMI and easy-to-use FSP, optimizing peripherals and performance for IoT applications.

“The IoT billion-unit opportunity has dramatically increased embedded design competitiveness,” said Jay Johnson, Senior Marketing Manager, IoT and Infrastructure Business Unit at Renesas. “Embedded designers struggle to deliver on-time products and need a rapid and safe design approach using pre-developed building blocks that work out of the box with the new RA MCUs. That is exactly what Cypherbridge Systems delivers with ready to use RA solutions for security and cloud connectivity. This ready-set-build approach speeds development from concept to production.”

Cypherbridge ready to use RA solutions are available now.

Cypherbridge demonstrates the SDKPac and uLoadXL for RA Family solutions at IoT Tech Expo, stand #554, November 13-14 2019, Santa Clara CA USA.

About Cypherbridge Systems. Securely connecting the Internet of Things, Cypherbridge Systems supplies software security and connectivity, IoT Device Software SDKs, Product and System Integration Design Services, and Full Stack Cloud Computing.

Cypherbridge® SDKPac™ and uLoadXL™ are trademarks of Cypherbridge Systems LLC.

Cypherbridge Systems is a Microsoft® Cloud Solution Provider.

