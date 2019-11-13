Linda Alpay Joins Counsellors Title Agency

Linda Alpay is joining Counsellors Title Agency bringing a wide-range of experience including new business development, new agent training, caravan marketing and more.

Toms River, NJ, November 13, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Long-Time Industry Veteran Comes to Counsellors Title with Distinctive Background in Sales, as a Real Estate Paralegal and New Agent Trainer.

Counsellors Title Agency, Inc., www.counsellorstitle.net, is pleased to announce that Linda Alpay has joined the agency’s sales force of licensed title producers. Linda Alpay comes to Counsellors Title Agency with an extensive and broad background in numerous areas within the real estate industry, specifically targeting New Jersey.

Title Insurance Experience & Knowledge

Linda Alpay brings her experience as a real estate paralegal and years of title insurance skills to Counsellors Title, which includes processing, closings and sales.

New Agent Trainer

Linda Alpay also brings her New Agent Training, Workshops and Lunch and Learns to Counsellors Title teaching real estate agents ways to expand their business, with an emphasis on brand new agents. She assists them in creating a client base through community involvement. She has also organized over a dozen "caravans" over the past 12 months. A caravan involves inviting real estate agents into a home, or more often a series of homes, listed for sale in hopes to achieve higher visibility and marketing. Caravans differ from both an open house and a private showing in that they typically involve showing groups of homes and are for real estate agents only.

“I have known Ralph Aponte and the reputation of Counsellors Title for decades. Now the opportunity to work with and for this long-time colleague will only enhance my ability to deliver exceptional title and settlement services to my business network. The advantage of working for a well-established agency versus a large ‘factory-like’ assembly line will allow me to do what I do best – deliver indispensable service and expertise to my customers,” stated Linda Alpay, Business Development Specialist at Counsellors Title Agency.

"Counsellors Title is excited to have Linda Alpay join our team. Her ability, reputation and experience will prove to be a seamless move that will allow her to flourish to even greater levels of success with the support of Counsellors Title’s storied staff of title professions working with and for her,” said Ralph Aponte, President and Founder of Counsellors Title Agency.

Counsellors Title Agency provides:

- Complete title insurance services for all real estate transactions

- Residential Purchases

- Residential Refinances

- Commercial Transactions

- Settlement services including document preparation, escrow and disbursement services

- On and off premise closing services

- Often providing title commitment in 24 hours

- Specializing in only title insurance

- Proven knowledge in title searching

- Privately-owned with personal service

- Free online quotes & estimates

- Web-based title delivery system

- UCC searches

- 1031 tax-deferred exchange

- 1099 reporting

- 24/7 online access and digital delivery of title insurance documents

- Covering the entire State of New Jersey, all 21 counties

- 4 county locations: Ocean, Morris, Monmouth and Union

From contract to close, Counsellors Title provides exceptional title search, insurance, and settlement services to all 21 New Jersey counties. To date, Counsellors Title Agency has processed over 33,000 orders and over $10 billion in title orders since its founding in 1996.

About Counsellors Title

Counsellors Title Agency was founded in 1996 by Ralph Aponte. His hard work and collegial enthusiasm grew the title/escrow agency into one of New Jersey’s premier property title agencies, writing thousands of policies for home owners, businesses and institutions since inception. He is a lifelong New Jersey resident and businessman. With over 30 years’ experience specializing in title insurance and title research, Ralph has built his repertoire of business tools to include management, commercial and business development.

Counsellors Title Agency [CTA] maintains an outstanding customer retention record of over 95 percent. Today, CTA’s impeccable track record over the last 21 years is one on which hundreds of attorneys, loan officers and Realtors have come to rely. Counsellors Title Agency, Inc. has consistently provided swift and knowledgeable title insurance settlement and search expertise for thousands of New Jersey’s attorneys, loan officers, Realtors, borrowers and purchasers. CTA’s detail-oriented team of professionals streamlines the complexities of a real estate transaction to make each one stress and glitch-free.

Counsellors Title Agency is a full service agency specializing in delivering reliable, professional title insurance and settlement services to the New Jersey real estate industry and those who serve it. For more information, please contact Ralph Aponte, 732.914.1400 or go to the company website for a free quote or more information.

Contact Information:

Counsellors Title

Ralph Aponte

732-914-1400

Contact via Email

www.counsellorstitle.net

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/799227

Press Release Distributed by PR.com