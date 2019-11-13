Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center (P/SL) was awarded its ninth consecutive "A" in fall 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing achievements protecting patients from harm and providing safer healthcare.

Denver, CO, November 13, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center (P/SL) was awarded its ninth consecutive "A" in fall 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing achievements protecting patients from harm and providing safer healthcare. The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization driven by employers and other purchasers of healthcare committed to improving healthcare quality and safety for consumers and purchasers. The Safety Grade assigns an "A," "B," "C," "D" or "F" grade to all general hospitals across the country based on their performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care.

“Achieving this grade in nine consecutive Leapfrog reports is a testament to the hard work, diligence and dedication our staff provides to our patients every single day,” said Maureen Tarrant, President and CEO at Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center and Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children. “By improving checks and balances and ensuring strong lines of communication, we are able to keep patients safe, reduce infection rates and achieve high quality outcomes. It is truly a collaborative effort and we are very pleased to have achieved this high honor once again.”

“'A' hospitals show us their leadership is protecting patients from preventable medical harm and error,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “It takes genuine commitment at every level – from clinicians to administrators to the board of directors – and we congratulate the teams who have worked so hard to earn this 'A.'”

Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.

P/SL was awarded an "A" grade when Leapfrog announced grades for the fall 2019 update. To see the full grade details, learn how employers can help, and access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter and Facebook.

