Kate and William Mesmerize the Masses on Royal Tour to Pakistan with Traditional Attire Sourced from O'NITAA

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were the fashion highlights from the very beginning of their five-day royal tour to Pakistan. The couple honoured various local designers with their magnificent attire.

Chelsea Green, United Kingdom, November 13, 2019 --(PR.com)-- The Duchess and Duke of Cambridge initiated their trip on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 by visiting various schools wherein they took part in activities organized to educate the youth on topics such as wildlife conservation and environmental protection. A huge part of their trip was dedicated to increasing awareness about education, especially among young girls and women.

Kate wore a Periwinkle blue trouser suit designed by Maheen Khan which is one among the prized collections at O’NITAA London. Royal experts confirm of their most glamorous appearance to be their arrival in a motorized rickshaw glittering in colour and truck art at the exemplary Pakistan Monument in Islamabad. They were welcomed by some of the city’s outstanding musicians, business figures and artists. Prince William shined in his detailed classic green hand-woven jamewar sherwani designed by Nauman Arfeen, another valued collection at the South Asian luxury couture store O’NITAA. Kate Middleton dazzled the audience with her beautiful pair of drop earrings by O’NITAA sourced from Pakistan. The earrings were appreciated by the entire audience along with the complete attire of the couple.

The fourth day called for a refreshing new look. The duchess dazzled in a white shalwar kameez embroidered with white jasmine flowers (Pakistan’s national flower). Completing the attire was a shawl designed by Maheen Khan that complimented the attire perfectly.

On the same day the couple visited one of the biggest landmarks in Lahore, the Badshahi Mosque, participating in an interfaith meeting. The duke and duchess got to know about the history of the infrastructure and also had a discussion with various religious heads. The princess personified beauty on her fourth day of the royal tour to Pakistan. Onlookers were stunned to witness Kate Middleton in a turquoise Shalwar Kameez with beautiful gold accents. A tunic and trouser set that is a custom in the country. Her head was covered with a dupatta that complimented her outfit with precision and poise. The complete look was crafted to perfection by local designer Maheen Khan, whose creations are one of the most valued collections at O’NITAA, London.

The designer explained the entire journey of curating the perfect look. Maheen Khan and her team decorated the outfit with swarthy and hails – embroidery very similar to "Phulkari." The designer went ahead and expressed her feelings by praising the princess for her grace with which she carried the dupatta. “She looks so comfortable,” the designer quoted.

They received a warm departure from the Honorary British Consul Fakir Aijazuddin. The couple concluded the royal tour on 18 October 2019 organized at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

About O'NITAA

Since 2009 O’NITAA has been a leading name in the South Asian Luxury retail industry. Dealing in men’s wear, women’s wear and accessories, their creations reflect the answers to the inspection of society, acting as leaders of changing scenarios. Their creative process is fuelled by unwavering quality and freedom of expression.

For more information, please visit https://onitaa.co.uk/ or call ‭020 3689 5927‬. Follow O'NITAA on social media at:

https://www.facebook.com/OnitaaTheEssenceofAsianCouture/

https://twitter.com/OnitaaLondon

https://www.instagram.com/onitaalondon/

Contact Information:

O'NITAA

Onita Prasada

+44(0)7807751166

Contact via Email

https://onitaa.co.uk/

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/799183

Press Release Distributed by PR.com