The inspirational book by mother/daughter duo is a #1 New Release and Amazon Best Seller, provides hope and a sense of belonging. Mother/Daughter team will host their 2nd book signing event on November 18, 2019, in Denver, CO.

Denver, CO, November 13, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Carey Conley, Author of “Vision is Victory,” and her daughter, Laurel Conley Wilson, released the book they co-wrote together, after losing both men in their family to suicide. “Keep Looking Up, Transforming Grief into Hope after Tragedy,” released to the public on November 11, 2019 as a #1 New Release and Best Seller in 3 categories on Amazon.com. The chosen release date has significant meaning: it is the same day as Cole Conley’s would-be 28th birthday. The first book signing event will be in Scottsdale, Arizona, and then travel to 3 additional cities of personal meaning: Denver, Colorado, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Orange County, California.

The Denver book signing event is on Monday, November 18th fro 6:00-8:00pm at the Chinook Tavern DTC.

"Keep Looking Up, Transforming Grief into Hope after Tragedy" tells the long-awaited story of how their family overcame the grief and stigma around losing their husband/father and son/brother to suicide within 3 years of each other. More than just sharing their story, the book includes 11 chapters of inspirational steps the Conley’s learned during their journey. They hope to help other people get their own adversity. “We crafted this book so that people could learn from us,” says Carey and Laurel, “and we’ve included talking questions at the end for reflection for either family or group discussion. We want people to have a change in perspective on life, and keep looking up.”

The duo is honored to announce that Denver author and prior radio host, Angel Tuccy, will be emceeing for the evening. Also scheduled to speak at the kick-off event are family friends and local authors. The event and portions of the book sales will benefit Movies Making a Difference. $20 Tickets include a cocktail and a pre-signed copy of “Keep Looking Up.”

Both Carey and Laurel recommend having honest conversations about life, loss and purpose with your children at a very early age. “What I find, is that without a clear, big vision, you are never able to make it past your fear: fear of stepping outside your comfort zone; fear of failing, even the fear of success,” says Conley. “Too many people die without ever achieving greatness. You are meant to achieve the greatness and purpose you were put on this earth to do.”

Tickets for the Denver Book Signing of “Keep Looking Up,” are on Eventbrite.

About Carey Conley and Laurel Conley Wilson: Carey and her late husband, Ross Conley, grew up and raised their family in Denver, Colorado. Carey now resides in Scottsdale Arizona. Laurel Conley Wilson and her husband live in Oklahoma. “Keep Looking Up, Transforming Grief into Hope after Tragedy” is their personal story providing hope and encouragement to move gracefully through life’s adversities.

To schedule interviews or to attend book signing events, contact the team at www.CareyConley.com

Contact Information:

Carey Conley

720-331-8693

Contact via Email

careyconley.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/799225

Press Release Distributed by PR.com