Last Chance to Register for the Only Event That Approaches the Concept of Information Warfare in the Maritime Domain

SMi reports: Registration is closing soon for SMi's 3rd Annual Maritime Information Warfare Conference in London, next week.

London, United Kingdom, November 13, 2019 --(PR.com)-- The 3rd Annual Maritime Information Warfare conference will commence in London on November 18-19, 2019 and registration for the event will soon be closing, with places becoming increasingly limited. Maritime Information Warfare is the only place that will give delegates exclusive insights into the strategies, systems, and new technologies to increase information warfare capabilities, as well as the challenges associated with engaging in information warfare.

The two-day meeting will feature more than 14 senior military and industry expert-led presentations, over 35 industry peers from across the world, a panel debate on the different ways NATO nations unify information warfare to improve interoperability and around 5 hours of dedicated networking time.

For those interested in attending the event next week, it is advised to register soon to secure a place. Register online at http://www.maritimeinfowarfare.com/prcom11.

This year boasts an exceptional speaker line-up with Vice Admiral (Ret'd) Duncan Potts, Former Director General Joint Force Development, Joint Forces Command as the conference chairman.

Delegates will hear senior military and industry expert-led presentations from:

· Commodore Ian Annett, Assistant Chief of Staff Information Warfare and Chief Information Officer, Royal Navy

· Captain Matthew McGonigle, Commodore, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron One, US Navy

· Captain Timothy Unrein, Operations Intelligence, NATO MARCOM

Captain Alfred Turner, Joint Military Operations Specialist, US Naval War College

· Commander Lee Atkinson, Directorate of Naval Requirements 6, Communications, Information Systems and Cyber, Royal Canadian Navy

· Commander Miguel Bessa Pacheco, Head of Intelligence Division, Portuguese Navy

· Commander Matt Garrison, Information Operations Planner, NATO Allied Maritime Command

· Senior Representative, Research Development Division, NATO STO-CMRE - Centre for Maritime Research and Experimentation

· Mr Bruno Bender, Information and technology Consultant on the RIFAN system, Former French Ministry of Defence, GICAN

· Professor Richard Crowell, Joint Military Operations Specialist, US Naval War College

· Professor Kevin Jones, Executive Dean Faculty of Science and Engineering, University of Plymouth

· Mr Christos Vidakis, Partner, Risk Advisory, Deloitte

· Mr Simon Paterson MBE, Strategic Communications Specialist and Senior Consultant, Edelman UK

· Mr Andy Fawkes, Director, Thinke Company Ltd

The brochure with the full agenda and speaker line-up is available to download online at http://www.maritimeinfowarfare.com/prcom11

Delegates will also have the chance to meet and network with industry peers from across the world, including Airbus Defence And Space, Canadian Navy, CJOS COE, Deloitte, Deutscher Bundestag, Edelman UK, Egyptian Defence Office, Embassy of Ukraine, IBM, Joint Forces Command, Leonardo MW Ltd, Mass, Ministry of Defence, Belgium, NATO ACT, NATO MARCOM, NATO STO-CMRE, Naval War College, Netherlands Maritime Headquarters, Portuguese Navy, Roke Manor Research Ltd, Royal Navy, Royal Netherlands Navy, Stratbyrd Consulting, Systematic A/S, Thales UK, Thinke Company Ltd, UAE GHQ, University of Plymouth, US Navy War College, Ventura Associates, Inc., and many more.

3rd Annual Maritime Information Warfare Conference

18–19 November 2019

Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK

For sponsorship and exhibition enquiries:

Please contact Sadia Malick on: T: +44 (0) 207 827 6130 | E: smalick@smi-online.co.uk

For delegate enquiries:

Please contact Jamie Wilkinson on +44 (0) 20 7827 6112 or email jwilkinson@smi-online.co.uk

About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

Contact Information:

SMi Group

Trizsa Ardael

+44 (0) 20 7827 6086

Contact via Email

http://www.maritimeinfowarfare.com/prcom11

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/799206

Press Release Distributed by PR.com