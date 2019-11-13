Tucker Company Worldwide Reaches 89.6% Digital, Gps-Based Visibility, Up from 16.4% Last Year

Tucker Company Worldwide aims to reach 100% shipment visibility into its diverse carrier base by 2020.

Haddonfield, NJ, November 13, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Tucker Company Worldwide today announced it has digital, GPS-based tracking on 89.6% of its truckload shipments, a result of the company’s commitment to reaching 100% visibility by early 2020.

As America’s oldest privately held freight brokerage, Tucker Company is non-asset based, and has long prided itself on its track and trace procedures, thorough communication, and on-time pick-up and delivery performance. The dawn of the ELD mandate and the emergence of robust GPS-based visibility tools in trucking has opened new doors to connect with carriers and has accelerated Tucker’s approach to shipment tracking.

“Gone are the days of tracking freight through a game of ‘whisper down the lane,’” said Jeff Tucker, CEO of Tucker Company Worldwide. “By digitally connecting to our diverse carrier base, we offer our customers real-time location updates, predictive data, and better insights into their businesses. We’re finding savings, identifying costly behaviors and trends, and improving lane performance.”

But while the company is committed to tracking 100% of its shipments in 2020, Tucker has made it clear that digital visibility is just the beginning.

“Tracking every shipment is a milestone to reach, not our end goal,” he explains. “Once we’re connected, we’ll integrate other mission-critical data like temperature, security, humidity, and whatever else our customers demand. The opportunities are endless.”

About Tucker Company Worldwide

Tucker Company Worldwide is the oldest privately held freight brokerage in North America. Tucker arranges all varieties of freight but specializes in high-value, high-touch, high-security freight in industries where reputation and track record are paramount.

We arrange just about everything, but difficulty is our specialty. Whether the shipment is oversized, delicate, high-value, or hazardous, we’re prepared to manage it with the utmost care. Freight security and quality processes and procedures are at the center of our business, evidenced by our ISO 9001:2015 certification and underlined by our meticulous approach to carrier selection.

Learn more about the Tucker difference at www.tuckerco.com.

