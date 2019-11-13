DWX Supports Veterans Through CBD

Dragon Wing Extracts announces its support and appreciation for veterans and first responders through their discount CBD program.

Farmington Hills, MI, November 13, 2019 --(PR.com)-- There are over 20 million veterans in the United States, representing just under 10% of the country’s total population. Many veterans live with chronic health issues, including PTSD, anxiety, and pain. CBD oil is a promising new therapy that can provide relief to these veterans and make it easier for them to cope with their daily symptoms.

Dragon Wing Extracts, a division of The Green Room Michigan LLC is proud to support our veterans and first responders in their quest to improve and support their over health. CBD is playing a critical role in helping many veterans find relief from conditions like joint and back pain, anxiety, and PTSD. We believe everyone should have the ability to choose how they supplement their lifestyle.

The VA reported in 2016, that they treated 66,000 veterans for opioid addiction, and anywhere from 11-20% of veterans from our most recent war in the middle east are affected by Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). The reality is that Cannabidiol (CBD) relieves pain, reduces inflammation, is mood enhancing and treats a variety of other ailments both mental and physical.

Some studies suggest that CBD can possibly be an alternative for opioids for military veterans with depressive symptoms and PTSD. Hemp-derived CBD needs additional studies, but initial tests have shown positive improvement for these symptoms.

The Green Room Michigan and DWX brands are thankful for the freedom that we enjoy and the sacrifices made to protect this great country. With true appreciation and gratitude towards all those who serve, Dragon Wing Extracts are offering a 25% discount on all products. To qualify, go to the Dragon Wing Extracts website and register, and the discount will be automatically applied to all orders for life for qualifying members. DWX offers a full line of oils, tinctures, gourmet edibles – even pet treats for man’s best friend.

Customers who qualify for the lifetime discount:

Veterans

Active military members

Fire Fighters

Police Officers

EMTs

Thank you for service, your dedication, and your selflessness.

