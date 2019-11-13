SolarCraft Completes Solar Power System at Thomas Swan Sign Company - East Bay Sign Company Goes Solar & Lowers Operating Costs

Novato and Sonoma based SolarCraft, a leading North Bay solar installer for over 35 years, recently completed the installation of a 143.5 kW DC solar system at Thomas Swan Sign Company LLC in Richmond, CA. The solar panels provide 86% of the facility's electrical needs and reduces their utility expenses by nearly $3,000 every month, plus lowering the carbon footprint of their operations.

Novato, CA, November 13, 2019 --(PR.com)-- The solar power system is roof mounted for maximum southern sun exposure and consists of 410 high-efficiency solar panels, producing 198,000 kWh annually. Excess power generated during the day is banked by PG&E for credit towards future use. The expansive solar panel installation covers a good portion of the roof, providing added protection and shading to help cool the building and provided additional savings.

“I wanted our company to go green and save money at the same time,” said Mike Roberts, Owner of Thomas Swan. “I used SolarCraft 20 years ago to install a solar pool heating system on my home. They did a great job then so we hired them to do solar electric for our building, and once again they did excellent work. The communication between SolarCraft and Thomas Swan was consistent and thorough.”

Every year over 140 metric tons of carbon dioxide generated by Thomas Swan’s operations will be eliminated. This impact is equivalent to removing air pollution produced by 8.6 million miles of driving over 25 years or the pollutants removed by 165 acres of trees in one year.

About Thomas Swan Sign Company

Thomas Swan Sign Company is an architectural sign and graphics company with a 140-year history in the bay area. They create custom fabricated signs and displays for a wide variety of domestic and international clients. Offering full-service manufacturing that will take your project from concept to completion. They create renderings and engineering details, conduct site surveys, obtain permits, and perform installations.

SolarCraft is 100% Employee-Owned and one of the largest green-tech employers based in the North Bay for over 35 years. SolarCraft delivers Clean Energy Solutions for homes and businesses including Solar Electric, Solar Pool Heating and Battery / Energy Storage. With over 7,000 customers, our team of dedicated employee-partners is proud to have installed more solar energy systems than any other company in the North Bay. www.solarcraft.com.

