Converged Technology Professionals Achieves RingCentral's Prestigious Preferred Partner Status

Converged Technology Professionals is proud to announce they have achieved preferred partner status as a RingCentral partner. As an IT and business communications consulting company, Converged helps Mid-Enterprise businesses migrate their communications to the RingCentral cloud platform for greater usability, efficiency and enhanced omni-channel functionality.

Crystal Lake, IL, November 13, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Converged Technology Professionals, an I.T. business unified communications provider and IT networking consultancy, announced today they have attained the prestigious Preferred Partner status in the channel partner program of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions.

RingCentral provides a powerful, secure, and reliable cloud solution that combines voice, team messaging, collaboration, video conferencing, online meetings, and contact center capabilities all in a single platform. Their strong focus on empowering the channel community to assist businesses looking to transition to a cloud-based communications solution has led to increased partner participation and growth.

“We are honored to be one of the top partners who have earned Preferred status in RingCentral’s partner program,” states Joe Rittenhouse, President of Business Development at Converged Technology Professionals. “The RingCentral platform is rich with capabilities including voice, video meetings, SMS, mobility, and omnichannel functionality that mid and enterprise contact centers are looking for in today’s hyperconverged communications environment. When customers come to us asking if cloud is right for them, we are proud to lead with RingCentral for a reliable and robust cloud-based platform.”

RingCentral Preferred Partners are an elite subset of partners who not only lead with RingCentral as their preferred unified communications as a service (UCaaS) vendor, but also use RingCentral in their day-to-day communications—all while making a significant revenue contribution to RingCentral’s channel. Preferred Partners ‘Think RingCentral First’ and produce exceptional results. In return, RingCentral offers executive sponsorship, access to exclusive events and promotions, and much more.

“Businesses are moving to cloud communications solutions to realize greater gains in mobility, employee productivity, and customer engagement,” said Lisa Del Real, VP of Global Channel Programs and Operations, RingCentral. “We’re excited to welcome Converged Technology Professionals to our Preferred Partner Program and look forward to helping migrate their enterprise customers to our cloud solutions.”

Converged Technology Professionals is a business communications integrator and consultant the solves challenges companies face by implementing effective and powerful business optimization strategies. Our partnership with RingCentral enables us to offer scalable business cloud communications solutions that improve workplace efficiency and productivity critical for ultimate customer success. Visit Converged Technology Professionals to learn more.

