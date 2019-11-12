Best Social Media Campaigns to be Named by Web Marketing Association

Marketers using social media, like Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram, and Linkedin, to engage consumers can be recognized for their work in the 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards.

Boston, MA, November 12, 2019 --(PR.com)-- The Web Marketing Association judges will select the best social media campaigns in 86 industries as part of their 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. The IAC Awards are the first and only industry-based advertising award competition dedicated exclusively to online advertising. Anyone wishing to nominate their social media work for consideration may do so at www.IACAward.org before the deadline of January 31, 2020.

“Marketers using social media, like Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram, and Linkedin, to engage consumers is exploding,” said William Rice, president of the Web Marketing Association. "Using either apps or pages can an effective advertising tool to build brand awareness and engage consumers using social media. The IAC Awards provides an opportunity to show the world your expertise in this emerging field. It’s also a great marketing opportunity for the winners to promote their work to senior management, customers and prospects."

The 2020 Internet Advertising Competition Awards are open to all organizations and individuals (advertising and interactive agencies, corporate marketing departments, etc.) involved in the process of developing Internet advertising. Entries may be submitted online at http://www.iacaward.org. The deadline for entry is January 31, 2020 and will be judged on creativity, innovation, impact, design, copywriting, and use of the medium.

Past Best of Show Winners in the Social Media category include:

2019 Wild Turkey: 101 Years, No Apologies won by Heat

2018 Rip It Social Media won by TMV Group

2017 Put a Price on your Precious won by These Days

2016 Ask Pharma won by Atmosphere Proximity

2015 Which Career Character Are You? AT&T Quiz won by AT&T - Jennifer Terry-Tharp

2014 The Walking Dead Chop Shop won by INNOCEAN USA

2013 Revlon Expression Experiment won by VML

2012 The Source Code Mission won by The Visionaire Group

2011 Coca-Cola Happiness Machine won by Definition 6

In addition to mobile applications, awards will be presented within each of the industry categories and advertising formats such as:

Mobile Apps

Email message campaign

Web sites (including microsites and landing pages)

Online ads (including banner, pop-up or interstitial)

Online applications

Integrated ad campaign

Rich media ads

Online Video

Online newsletter campaign

Voice Skills and Actions (New)

Interactive agencies that win multiple awards will also be in the running for Top Agency Award. Each entrant will be awarded points based on the level of award for each award received. A Best of Show will be worth 5 points, Best of Industry 3 points and each Outstanding award 1 point. The agency with the most points will be awarded the Top Agency Award.

Judging for the IAC Awards will take place in February, 2019. Judges will consist of a select group of Internet advertising professionals with an in-depth understanding of the current state-of-the-art in Web advertising. Past competition judges have included top executives from leading corporations, institutions and media organizations such as Arc Worldwide, Beeby Clark+Meyler, Brunner Digital, drumBEAT Marketing, Deep Interactive Asia, Digitas, EuroRSCG 4D, Google, Hewlett Packard, JWT, MRM//McCann, McCann Worldgroup, Possible, SapientRazorfish, Starwood Hotels & Resorts, Small Army, Tectis GmbH, TMP Worldwide, Universal McCann Interactive and Wunderman/Y&R.

The 2020 Internet Advertising Competition Awards are sponsored by iContact, PR.Com, EContent Magazine, WebMaster Radio and Website Magazine.

A complete list of past winners can be found at the IAC Award Website.

About the Web Marketing Association

The Web Marketing Association is an organization working to create a high standard of excellence for Web site development and marketing on the Internet. Staffed by volunteers, it is made up of Internet marketing, advertising, PR and design professionals who share an interest in improving the quality of online advertising, Internet marketing and promotion used to attract visitors to Web sites. The Web Marketing Association’s annual award programs, the WebAward Competition, MobileWebAwards and the Internet Advertising Competition Awards, have been helping interactive professionals promote themselves, their companies, and their best work to the outside world since 1997.

