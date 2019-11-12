Lanner and Corlina Team Up at IoT Tech Expo to Demo How to Implement Industrial IoT in a Brownfield Manufacturing Facility

Aiming to enable small and medium sized manufacturers to leverage Industrial IoT benefits without having to rip and replace their legacy operational technology, Lanner and Corlina look forward to building wide ranging solutions for SI's and end users alike to implement IIoT in their facilities using a pre-validated ecosystem of sensors, industrial analytics software and x86 IoT gateways.

Santa Clara, CA, November 12, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Lanner Electronics Inc., a global leader in customized x86 industrial computing hardware manufacturing and ODM/OEM services, will demonstrate a combined IIoT solution with software partner Corlina at the upcoming IoT Tech Expo Silicon Valley. This combined solution aims at addressing rising demand from small and medium sized manufacturers in all industries to implement Smart Factory IoT technologies in their facilities in a scalable, affordable and non-intrusive way.

Corlina’s interoperable software and analytics engine combined with Lanner’s power-efficient fanless IoT Gateway allow for unlocking data and actionable insights while ensuring security and integrity of the edge devices and gateways.

At Lanner’s booth 563, Corlina will be showcasing its Trust Platform solution deployed on Lanner’s small IoT Gateway LEC-7230M. Corlina certified the LEC-7230M, one of Lanner’s flagship fanless IoT gateway platforms that offers adequate horse-power and I/O options for edge compute and communication requirements in a brownfield implementation.

“We are excited to have Corlina join us in our booth at the expo and look forward to showing the visiting System Integrators and manufacturers how they can easily make existing equipment smart and enable IoT for optimizing productivity in manufacturing facilities,” said Tim Casto, Director IoT Business Development at LEI Technology, a division of Lanner Electronics. “As devices and systems are connected, security is becoming a big issue. Lanner and Corlina both bring a very elaborate security-centric approach in delivering IoT solutions for the market, which makes it an excellent partnership from customers’ perspective.”

“The attendees of the IoT Tech Expo are the ideal audience to see the details of the solution we’ve deployed in partnership with Lanner,” said Corlina CEO Antonio J. Espinosa. “Our mandate from the beginning has been to make IIoT solutions secure and trustworthy for all manufacturers, and our Brownfield Solution illustrates how our Trust Platform in concert with gateway platforms like the LEC-7230M make this vision a reality. We’re excited to continue our partnership with Lanner in this joint presentation at the Lanner booth.”

Lanner and Corlina have worked together for over a year to create an integrated solution that merges the Corlina Technology (CT) device, network and SaaS solution with Lanner's LEC-7230M, one of Lanner’s flagship IoT Gateway platforms. By integrating the flexibility of Corlina’s software-based approach to Industrial IoT devices, network, and data trust, with Lanner's versatile gateway platforms, the joint offering delivers an optimal solution for building profitable, trusted networks of industrial devices and sensors.

About Lanner:

Lanner Electronics Inc (TAIEX 6245) is a world-leading provider of design, engineering and manufacturing services for advanced network appliances and rugged applied computing platforms for system integrators, service providers and application developers. The company is also a pioneer in whitebox solutions for 5G edge computing and virtualization. Lanner has over 1,000 employees worldwide with headquarters in Taipei, Taiwan and subsidiaries in the US, Canada and China.

For more information, please visit www.lanner-america.com or follow us on Twitter at @LannerAmerica

About Corlina:

Corlina Inc is the developer of the Corlina Trust Platform, a unique enabler of secure, connected solutions for all types of complex systems deployed on heterogeneous equipment in a variety of industrial environments. Corlina’s solution ensures Trust by creating a Record of Events that establish an immutable Chain of Evidence that manufacturers can use to certify the quality and accuracy of their production processes and supply chain. Corlina, founded in 2017, is headquartered in Menlo Park CA.

For more information, please visit corlina.com or follow us on Twitter at @CorlinaInc.

