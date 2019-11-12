Female Filmmakers Fuse Announces The Empowerment Movement Panel

During their 3rd Annual Film Festival, the nonprofit organization will host a very special event that will feature Michelle Manu, Sasha Marie Speer and a panel of courageous women to share their experience in the industry after coming forward in facing their accusers.

Pasadena, CA, November 12, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Female Filmmakers Fuse, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, will host its 3rd Annual Film Festival; a three day span film festival starting Thursday November 14 and ending on Saturday November 16, 2019 at the Sheraton Hotel in Pasadena. On each day of the festival, there will be panels that are promised to be different from any panel attended at a film festival.

Starting with the Alternative Ways of Funding on Thursday November 14, 2019, which will provide literal alternative ways to gain the funds a film needs outside of crowdfunding and promises to share an exclusive link to a new database from around the world of investors, producers and distributors looking for projects. On Friday November 15, 2019, the theme of the festival LOVE YOURSELF will have a special panel with plus size model and influencer Alexa Phelece. The focus being eliminating shaming of the body and mind for both your personal and professional life and living the best life for yourself to gain the success you seek.

On Saturday November 16, 2019, the festival will host a very special interactive panel/workshop entitled the Empowerment Movement, which will be a three-part panel/workshop. It will first start with a panel that will focus on assault victims coming forward and how their careers have suffered after coming forward. Some of the panelists will include Sarah Ann Masse, Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Melissa Schuman. The shaming and calling survivors liars impede them and others from coming forward. The obstacles they face after speaking out and the length of time it takes for them to start over. We want to focus on what we can do and how we can be better at supporting and hiring these courageous beings. The assault they dealt with should not affect their professional life, as it already hinders their mental health and personal life; it should not spill over and society should not deem them uncreditable nor un-hirable. After the panel has concluded, Michelle Manu will provide a brief version of her martial arts self-defense SHEro training. The three-part will end with Sasha Marie Speer and an interactive art experience set to uplift, empower and inspire you, it’s part of her Sawobuna teaching. Proceeds of the event will be shared with the RAINN Foundation.

About Female Filmmakers Fuse

Founded in 2017 by Writer/Director Alexa Polar, Female Filmmakers Fuse is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The nonprofit offers a platform for female filmmakers, scholarships and grants. By forging together, Female Filmmakers Fuse is committed to helping both emerging and established female filmmakers in accomplishing their goals in an industry that lacks diversity, equality and inclusion. Its vision is simple: a world in which women are granted the same opportunity as men in the workplace. The women of Female Filmmakers Fuse no longer accepting the stigma that this is a “man’s world” and they are taking the lead and providing opportunity for other women to do the same.

