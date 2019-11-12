New Feathers in the Hat of Simform, California: AI, ML, AR, and VR

San Francisco, CA, November 12, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Simform – a trusted custom-software development company in San Francisco – announces the expansion of their service offerings. Over the past decade, Simform has established itself as a technology partner to start-ups and Fortune 500 companies in Silicon Valley, building robust and scalable applications for web and mobile devices.

Expressing utmost satisfaction over the newly acquired service scalability, Chief Operating Officer, Prayag Kasundra said, "We are delighted to report Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) as two of Simform's core services besides AR, VR, and IoT. In the last two years, our team has built software that have implemented AI and ML for small yet significant app features. In fact, the impact these technologies have on various businesses has inspired us to expand our offerings and work with organizations as their extended technology partner.”

Simform aims to build custom software and business applications powered by AI and ML that would help business leaders make informed decisions. What's more, they plan to implement Natural Language Processing (NLP) solutions to personalize user experience for voice-based applications and chatbots.

VP of Technology at Simform, Hiren Dhaduk, said, “After successfully executing projects using simple open-source frameworks such as Tensorflow and PyTorch, our team is now equipped to build custom ML algorithms and neural networks.”

Along with widening their spectrum of services, Simform also launched new offices in Los Angeles, Chicago, Austin, and San Diego this year.

About Simform:

Since 2010, Simform has helped companies become innovation leaders by delivering software teams on demand. We help businesses choose the right technologies to invest in, decide on the best architecture and processes to follow, and oversee the successful delivery of their software projects.

We are a dedicated strategic partner to top startups, Fortune 500 companies, and NGO’s featured by WHO. Our clients bank on our expert team of our software architects and UX designers to deliver robust web and mobile applications.

