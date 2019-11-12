Joshua Ramsey Fractional Chief Marketing Officer Speaking in Austin, TX Palmer Events Center January 15 & 16, 2020

Ways to Avoid Deceptive Strategies Pitched by SEO & Marketing Companies; Taught by a Google Partner and Fractional CMO; Palmer Events Center January 15 & 16, 2020.

Austin, TX, November 12, 2019 --(PR.com)-- If you are like most business owners, you have been promised the moon, if only you will hire a particular marketing professional.

Need clarity? Meet Joshua Ramsey, Fractional Chief Marketing Officer. After years of building companies while selling and buying millions of dollars in media, Joshua has become all too familiar with marketing companies that over-promise and under-deliver. He has turned his passion into teaching business owners how to separate the wheat from the chaff in a field full of marketing companies.

Countless business owners have had a silvered-tongued marketing guy guaranteeing a dramatic increase in their business. Yet 85% of the time upon hiring that marketing service, there has been a lack of performance.

Find out how to see through the smoke screen.

This seminar contains no pitch, fluff, or filler. You will learn specific strategies for holding the marketing or website company of your choice ethically responsible.

Get your free tickets today at www.JRcmo.com

