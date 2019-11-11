Jump City Undergoing Renovations – to Reopen Mid-November

Indoor Entertainment Facility Getting New Attractions and Amenities

Westminster, CO, November 11, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Jump City, Westminster’s oldest and largest indoor entertainment park, announced today that they are nearing completion of a substantial renovation to both their facility and attractions. After acquiring the business in October, Jump City’s new owner, Priority Brands, began updating the facility immediately. The refresh includes: new paint and new seating, a complete revamp of the concession area, new bounce houses and a new arcade. Additionally, a new, state-of-the-art computer system will allow customers to buy tickets, sign waivers and reserve birthday parties online or on their phones.

“Jump City really needed some love,” says Jake Roth, the new general manager. “We replaced all the seating, added three new bounce houses, replaced many of the trampoline beds, and updated the rest of the attractions,” continued Roth, a former Olympic gymnast with years of experience running trampoline parks. “We upgraded the kitchen and built a whole new menu from scratch. Most trampoline parks have mediocre food, at best, and we wanted to change that. We have fresh made pizzas, sliders, and locally roasted Coda coffees and teas,” Roth added.

In addition to the upgrades that are being completed now, Jump City plans to add new attractions in the future. Although nothing has been finalized yet, a ropes course, ninja course, and obstacle course are all being considered.

Jump City opened in 2012 and is Westminster’s oldest and largest indoor entertainment facility. Attractions include: 4 trampoline courts, dodge ball, laser tag, bumper cars, a 5D theater, an arcade, bounce houses and a large birthday party venue which includes 4 private party rooms and a parent lounge.

Jump City will reopen to the public November 14, 2019.

