Oregon continues focus on low-noise, commercial power and weatherization for 2020.

Portland, OR, November 10, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Oregon has announced the expansion of the 120V Professional Series™ suite of landscaping equipment with the addition of a self-propelled 21” commercial walk-behind mower and a new handheld blower. Both tools promise true commercial-grade performance in any weather, and utilize the platform’s robust battery technology.

“Our new mower and handheld blower expand our collection of professional-grade equipment, allowing our landscaping customers to leverage the Oregon 120V Professional Series’ quiet performance on even more jobs,” said Paul Vanderwal, Sr. Global Product Manager for Oregon.

“Oregon has been serving lawn and landscape professionals for decades with the understanding that professional users need products that are powerful enough for heavy commercial work, but also enable crews to operate quietly and with more care for the environment. The Oregon 120V Professional Series helps professionals increase production, extend the work day and reduce down time with the reliability and durability needed to help grow their businesses,” added Vanderwal.

The new BLH120VX handheld blower combines an air speed of 166 mph with volume of 530 CFM to boast a blowing force of 18.5N, all while maintaining a very civilized 56 dB(A) bystander noise level. And like all of Oregon’s 120V Professional Series, its weather-ready IP56 dust and water protection standard sets them apart from other battery equipment.

“The handheld blower is perfect for the quick, grab-and-go jobs landscape maintenance professionals perform, with plenty of power and significant run-time,” said Vanderwal.

Oregon’s highly anticipated 21” self-propelled mower offers real commercial durability with a 14-gauge high-lift steel deck and 2-speed heavy-duty transmission that’s one of the fastest in its class. The large-capacity 2.5-bushel rear bagging design also offers mulching capabilities and cutting heights from 1” to 4.5” in half-inch increments. This mower is ready for heavy use in all kinds of weather with the 120V Professional Series’ standard IP56 rating and a two-year commercial warranty.

The only battery-powered walk-behind in its class with enough muscle to be called professional, the new Oregon LMA 120VX 21” self-propelled mower features a powerful 4.4 HP peak power engine, developing 7.0 ft-lbs of peak torque that allow it to contend with comparable 179cc gas-powered competitors. With Torque Boost technology that increases power when the mower senses heavier loads, the LMA120VX still maintains its low-noise profile, hitting a maximum bystander noise level of 61 dB(A) and dipping to 58 dB(A) with its battery-saving Stealth Mode.

All Oregon® 120V Professional Series tools are fueled by Oregon’s unique interchangeable 120V battery platform. For handheld tools, the platform places the large capacity battery in a backpack-style carrier for reduced tool weight, better maneuverability, and better overall ergonomics for operators. The powerful 22N force backpack blower and the new 21” mower carry the battery on board. Available in two large-capacity levels, the BX975 is a 972 Watt hour power pack, while the lighter BX650 offers a robust 648 Watt hours.

“Along with Oregon’s original suite of 120V Professional Series tools, the new 21” mower and handheld blower are impressing commercial landscapers throughout North America as they are shown through Oregon’s direct demo and trial programs,” added Vanderwal.

For more 120V Professional Series information, or to request an on-site demo, visit www.Oregon120V.com.

