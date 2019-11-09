Athena is Recognized as World's First Biometric Security Camera with Voiceprint Technologies

Amaryllo Receives 2020 CES Innovation Awards in Smart Home and Smart Cities Categories

Irvine, CA, November 09, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Amaryllo, the leading biometric security company, announced today that its latest product, Athena, has been named CES 2020 Innovation Awards in Smart Home as well as Smart Cities categories. Athena is designed to leverage state-of-the-art object recognition and voiceprint technologies to safeguard property that previously could only be performed by expensive equipments and manpower. Athena employs Amaryllo’s patent-pending biometric technologies to interpret a human’s voice into a unique audio signature. Athena can distinguish a human voice from background noises and further identify a person’s identity.

Amaryllo also applies proprietary algorithms to help Athena recognize objects, such as faces, vehicles, humans, etc., in real time, execute real-time security protection and carry out intelligent decisions to reduce traditional false alarm. As part of the company's long-term commitment to public privacy security, Athena is engineered with military grade 256-bit encryption technologies.

"We are delighted to be recognized as a 2020 CES Innovation Award winner," said Leticia Gogel, PR Director of Amaryllo. "At Amaryllo, the goal is to make homeland security safer and more reliable. Athena is an exciting step closer to our vision of bringing fully autonomous homeland security to consumers.” To learn more about Athena and Amaryllo’s award-winning products and services, please visit their booth at the Sand’s Expo, Halls A-D, 42564, Las Vegas from January 7 to 10, 2020 or contact them for CES appointments.

About Amaryllo

Founded in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Amaryllo is the pioneer in AI as a Service. Standalone auto-tracking and fast facial recognition are Amaryllo’s patented technologies. Amaryllo provides robotic camera solutions to transform CCTVs into cutting-edge biometric robotic cameras. Amaryllo Services offer military 256-bit encrypted P2P networks, intelligent cloud analytics, and flexible cloud storage. For more information about Amaryllo, visit the company website at amaryllo.us.

