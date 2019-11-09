Global Regenerative Group Enters Into Distribution Partnership with Aurafix & Remodem

Global Regenerative Group, a proven company in the field of medicine and innovation, is pleased to announce partnerships with Remodem and Aurafix.

Boca Raton, FL, November 09, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Remodem is a company offering an innovative product with an interesting mechanism of action.

A new molecule, external inorganic gel liquid magnet, has been developed using a combination of silica, calcium chloride, and tetrahydropiperine, which have a very high water holding capacity. External inorganic gel liquid magnet is a new generation, patented molecular structure with a high hydrophilic feature that is not likely to be absorbed into the skin.

It is applied as a layer with a minimum thickness of 3mm to cover the entire edema area that occurs after tissue trauma. The area of application is then covered with sterile bandage for twelve hours.

This unique product, Remodem Superficial Swelling Reducing Gel, helps to reduce swelling and discoloration that occur due to sprain, muscle strain, trauma, sports injury, as well as aesthetic and plastic surgeries. As Remodem is used in many fields of medicine, this partnership will bring the Remodem product line to GRG’s network of professionals around the world and allow the company to reach its full potential.

With its beginnings in a small workshop, Aurafix has continually improved itself by paying attention to the importance of quality, workmanship, and superior service as well as investing in human capital and technology. Aurafix has been an application center in the fields of orthesis, prosthesis and rehabilitation since 2002.

The Aurafix products are focused in three areas: Orthopedics, Liposuction, and Compression. All of the products manufactured are flawlessly delivered to users using a strict quality control process that ensures accordance with the relevant standards:

- Adhesive VELCRO® surfaces provide comfort and ease of use.

- Flexible neoprene material provides ease of movement and a warming, soothing effect along with high strength. Increased body temperature accelerates the healing process by increasing blood circulation.

-A flexible cotton fabric with high air permeability. The flexible structure provides the required support and comfort by wrapping the body.

The company continues to grow and operate as a leading brand name in the domestic market. By partnering with Global Regenerative Group, Aurafix will become a worldwide recognized brand.

Aurafix offers 240 different Orthopedic products, 50 Liposuction, and 50 Compression products.

Of the agreement, the President of Global Regenerative Group, Randolph Beimel said, “The Global Regenerative Group is a medical community comprised of doctors, scientists, hospital administrators, businessmen, and entrepreneurs in more than 35 countries; all focused on developing the newest and most innovative products to provide the best possible outcomes for the patient. The GRG relationships around the world give us the opportunity to identify the highest quality products in a particular country and distribute them globally. The international launch of the Aurafix and Remodem product lines will offer patients on four continents the same benefits that patients in Turkey have experienced for many years.”

Global Regenerative Group is a fast-growing company, collaborating with specialists and clinics around the world, with the primary purpose of delivering innovative medical care to the patient. During the last decade the company has developed extensive experience in the most advanced medical device industries. Recently, the company's emphasis has been focused exclusively on Regenerative Medicine, such as stem cell technologies, products, and therapies.

Global Regenerative Trade, a subsidiary of Global Regenerative Group, is dedicated to bringing science in practice through product development. Our main mission is supporting and accelerating the healing process following medical treatment by enhancing the body’s own capabilities. Global Regenerative Trade serves as a hub, bringing together products used in various fields of medicine. Using cumulative knowledge and expertise in the field of Regenerative medicine, we develop products which enhance the quality of life of patients and are more user-friendly for doctors.

