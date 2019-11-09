Receipt Day at Chick-fil-A Vestavia Hills

Chick-fil-A Vestavia Hills, located at 513 Montgomery Highway in Vestavia Hills, AL, is excited to kick off the giving season by hosting its first Receipt Day on Wednesday, November 13 from 6 am to 9 pm. It is a special event that treats their guests to pay once for their order, but eat twice.

Birmingham, AL, November 09, 2019 --(PR.com)-- On 11/13 Chick-fil-A Vestavia Hills guests will be given their receipt for their purchase and encouraged to hang on to it until the week of January 13-18, 2020. At any time during the redemption period (1/13-1/18) guests may present their receipt from Receipt Day (11/13) and given their exact order again at no charge. This also includes any size catering order and any menu items -- there is no minimum or maximum purchase required.

“Our Operator, Rodney Jackson, wanted to thank the Vestavia Hills community and find a way to give back in a meaningful way. Receipt Day is a very special way we can honor our remarkable guests, families, churches, schools, and Vestavia Hills businesses,” says Chick-fil-A Vestavia Hills Marketing Director Lyndsey Jackson. Jackson also advised that catering orders may be called in in-advance for pick-up or delivery on 11/13, “Receipt Day is ideal for party planners feeding large groups of people on a budget, because we have opened it up to our catering services--you could feed a large group of people twice with half the budget.”

Receipt Day is an exclusive offer from Chick-fil-A Vestavia Hills. Only receipts dated 11/13/19 from Chick-fil-A Vestavia Hills will be eligible for the redemption period of 1/13/19-1/18. Chick-fil-A Vestavia Hills encourages interested guests and businesses to check out the Receipt Day event on the Chick-fil-A Vestavia Hills Facebook page for details and FAQs.

Contact Information:

Chick-fil-A Vestavia Hills

Lyndsey Jackson

205-824-3540

Contact via Email

www.facebook.com/chickfilavestaviahills

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/798955

Press Release Distributed by PR.com