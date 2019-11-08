Winner, Winner, Chicken Dinner! Children's Picture Book with Pudgy Poultry is a Satisfying Bedtime Snack

Peru, IN, November 08, 2019 --(PR.com)-- For pooped-out parents who pine for brief bedtime reads, this funny and fast-paced children’s picture book with a zoo full of anxious animals raining rapidly is just what the veterinarian ordered. Author/illustrator Sherry West and good friend/co-illustrator Larkin Stephens-Avery share an artistic appreciation for antsy animals and feathered fowl which they put to good use in this new children’s picture book, "It’s Raining Cats! It’s Raining Dogs! It’s Raining Bats! And Pollywogs!" by Morgan James Publishing. Ms. Avery is the proud progenitor of the pudgy poultry who inspire the feathered flock frantically flying through its end pages. (No chubby chickens came to any harm in the creation of this vegan-friendly book.)

“We have to duck and run for cover while chickens cluck and near us hover!” exclaim unseen participants as they are pelted by poultry. Other owl-eyed Boynton-esque critters freefall through pastel pages - delighting and engaging readers of all ages.

Across the board, parents, librarians, and educators report consistently positive reactions from children - delighted giggling and laughter with each turn of the page and begging for more.

Children easily acquire important English language skills as lyrical verse humorously and effortlessly carries parent and child along to its conclusion. Thankfully, this talented team is already at work on the next installment in this silly series.

About Sherry West: Sherry is an Indiana Children’s Book Author and Illustrator, member of the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators, a former ESL teacher, educational writer, award-winning poet and homeschooling mom of three. Her designs have recently been featured in the latest issue of the United Kingdom’s Cardmaking and Papercraft magazine and appear regularly on Hochanda TV.

For more about Sherry, visit: https://www.SherryWestArts.com

About Larkin Stephens-Avery: Larkin is an undergraduate student in art at Indiana University and works at a public library. As a young reader, she struggled with dyslexia and the resulting low self-esteem. Excelling in art compensated for this, but she has never forgotten her struggles. For that reason, this book’s text has been designed with dyslexic readers in mind.

With 28 pages of rollicking rhyme and creative cartooning, "It’s Raining Cats! It’s Raining Dogs! It’s Raining Bats! And Pollywogs!" is appropriate for readers ages 2-8 and is available for $9.95 from Morgan James Publishing at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other fine book retailers.

