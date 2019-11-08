310 Creative Becomes HubSpot Platinum Agency Partner

310 Creative, Inc. announced that it has achieved Platinum-level status within HubSpot's Certified Partner program within the first 14-months of joining the HubSpot Agency Partner Program.

Los Angeles, CA, November 08, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Today, 310 Creative, Inc. announced that it has achieved Platinum-level status within HubSpot’s Certified Partner program within the first 14-months of joining the HubSpot Agency Partner Program. HubSpot, a leading growth platform, works hand-in-hand with agency partners to grow their businesses through inbound software, services and support.

Of the announcement Katie-Ng-Mak, VP of global partner strategy and operations at HubSpot said:

“The HubSpot Agency Partner Program is rich with talented inbound marketers. It takes hard work and dedication to reach platinum tier status, which is why I'm so thrilled to congratulate 310 Creative on this exciting achievement. I can't wait to see what they're able to achieve as part of the platinum partner community.”

Since joining the HubSpot Agency Partner Program, 310 Creative has grown its B2B marketing agency by incorporating inbound strategies to attract, engage, and delight customers. 310 Creative helps B2B companies scale predictable and repeatable streams of new leads, customers and revenue. Since 2003, 310 Creative has served as an extension of marketing teams for dozens of VC-backed start-ups along with household name entertainment and media brands to scale lead generation, customer acquisition and client engagement campaigns.

Notable milestones and achievements include:

- HubSpot’s partner directory lists 310 Creative as the 5th highest rated Platinum HubSpot partner in the U.S.

- HubSpot's 2018 performance awards named 310 Creative as their 12th fastest growing partner agency in North America

- Reached platinum tier in first 14 months of becoming partner agency

- Reached gold tier in first 9 months of partnership, due in large part to the valuable training of HubSpot’s partner agency bootcamps

About 310 Creative, Inc.:

Founded in 2003, 310 Creative Inc. is an inbound marketing and sales agency based in Los Angeles helping B2B companies maximize their HubSpot ROI through creating and scaling predictable and repeatable streams of new leads, customers and revenue. With a specialty in inbound marketing for entertainment, software, technology and manufacturing verticals, 310 Creative develops and manages inbound sales and marketing programs for clients throughout the US with a primary focus in Southern California.

Learn more at www.310creative.com

About HubSpot

HubSpot is a leading growth platform. Since 2006, HubSpot has been on a mission to make the world more inbound. Today, over 64,500 total customers in more than 100 countries use HubSpot’s award-winning software, services, and support to transform the way they attract, engage, and delight customers. Comprised of Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, and a powerful free CRM, HubSpot gives companies the tools they need to Grow Better.

HubSpot has been named a top place to work by Glassdoor, Fortune, The Boston Globe, and The Boston Business Journal. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with offices in Dublin, Ireland; Singapore; Sydney, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Berlin, Germany; Bogotá, Colombia; Paris, France; and Portsmouth, NH.

Learn more at www.hubspot.com

