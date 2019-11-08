Scrunchies made of excess fabric from Bleuet apparel help someone in need, support a girl entrepreneur and reduce waste.

Los Angeles, CA, November 08, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Bleuet, a new direct to consumer startup creating undergarments designed to give tween and teen girls all-day comfort and confidence in their growing bodies, today announced “Scrunchies for Good” providing support for someone in need and a girl entrepreneur. Crafted out of excess fabric from its manufacturing process, Scrunchies for Good are made out of the same soft, performance heather fabric as Bleuet’s initial collection of camisoles and bras.

The company’s mission is threefold: To empower all girls including aspiring girl entrepreneurs; to give back to those in need; and to be responsible and ethical in its manufacturing process - from reducing waste to working exclusively with manufacturing partners who provide safe working conditions, reasonable hours and enable workers to make a living wage, the minimum income necessary for a worker to meet his or her family’s basic needs.

“As a company that believes that girls deserve more, we are fully committed to encouraging and mentoring girl entrepreneurs,” said Elizabeth Rietz, CEO and Co-Founder of Bleuet. “There is so much need in this world, and we feel it is imperative for us to give to a variety of causes that help disadvantaged girls and women.”

Each quarter, Bleuet will support a different non-profit started by a young girl. This month, one dollar from each sale will go towards Hailey’s Haven, a 503c non-profit started by 15-year old Hailey O’Donnell of Rumson, NJ. The mission of Hailey’s Haven is to provide teens within the foster system a bag filled with books and other essential items. O’Donnell initiated her non-profit after learning about the frequency of foster children moving and their lack of access to a bag to carry their personal items.

Launched in September, Bleuet (pronounced Blue-A), which means cornflower in French, is a fun, playful brand created initially for all girls ages 7 to 13 as the onset of puberty begins. With their active lifestyle that often includes play, sports, freeze tag, dance, cartwheels, P.E., Bleuet undergarments are designed to be durable with dual layers for extra coverage. Each garment is made with breathable, moisture-wicking performance fabric ensuring girls will stay dry and cool without embarrassing sweat stains. All Bleuet bras and camisoles are made with minimal seams for itch-free comfort in a range of fun colors in age-appropriate designs. The company also plans to provide a range of styles and sizes for all girls.

When ordering from Bleuet, customers always receive a personal touch. According to Sherry Huckeba from the blog, Family, Love, and Other Stuff said, “What I wasn’t expecting were the extra touches that they added to the Bleuet shipment - the personalized note, the hair ties, the pin, the tissue paper. All of those items came together to make my daughter feel like this was a gift, something to treasure.” Huckeba continued, “Bleuet stands out from the others. It is nice to see a company improving the self-esteem of young girls and helping them transition into this next stage.”

Scrunchies for Good are now available exclusively online at BleuetGirl.com.

Bleuet offers apparel designed for growing girls, giving them confidence in their bodies and the freedom to do what they love. Bleuet supports parents with helpful information and community to raise confident, strong and kind daughters. The company’s mission is to empower girls of all ages through access to education and job training resources as well as investing in young female entrepreneurs. Bleuet is proud to partner with manufacturers who provide safe working conditions and ensure living wages for its workers.

