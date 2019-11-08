Hawkins-Welwood Homes announces their new residential development The Metairie, in Southlake, Texas. Beautiful design, top of the line materials, tight-knit community, and the elite Southlake school system - that's The Metairie.

Dallas, TX, November 08, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Luxury home builder Hawkins-Welwood Homes announces construction of The Metairie, a premium development in Southlake, Texas.

Hawkins-Welwood Homes, a builder of upscale homes throughout Dallas-Ft. Worth, is beginning construction of The Metairie. This luxury residential development is suited to enthusiasts of timeless architecture, custom layouts and design, fine building materials and technology, and a location served by one of the finest school systems in Texas. The Metairie will be ready for move-in by 2021.

Located at White Chapel Blvd. and Dove Road in north Southlake, The Metairie will contain 56 custom and unique homes, averaging 4,500 square feet at prices averaging $1.4 million. Lots range in size from .25 to a generous .4 acres.

Hawkins-Welwood, throughout its 60-year history, has built several custom communities that have consistently appreciated in value. A big part of this is their tight-knit communities, low maintenance upkeep, and the abundant comforts and conveniences that come with modern construction technologies.

Groundbreaking on The Metairie will begin before the end of 2019. Hawkins-Welwood has begun taking deposits. Early homeowners in the community have the luxury of claiming the most desirable lots first.

All parties interested in purchasing or learning more about the community should reach out to Kelly Ongena with Hawkins-Welwood, and attend the groundbreaking celebration on November 20. Email Kelly at kelly@hwhomes.com to RSVP.

“Our firm’s reputation stands on the elegance of our designs, modern conveniences, and the irreplaceable difference fine building materials make,” says Kelly Ongena, Sales Director at Hawkins-Welwood Homes. “The Metairie is a continuation of these values, with the added advantage of Southlake’s outstanding school system.”

For More Information:

Kelly Ongena

Hawkins-Welwood Homes

17480 N. Dallas Parkway, Suite 217

Dallas, Texas 75287

972.757.1870

kelly@hwhomes.com

www.hwhomes.com

Contact Information:

Hawkins-Welwood

Kelly Ongena

972.757.1870

Contact via Email

hwhomes.com

