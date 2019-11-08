Elogic Has Become an Official Adobe Solution Partner

New York, NY, November 08, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Elogic Commerce, a leading provider of ecommerce software development services, is proud to announce they became a Bronze Partner with Adobe, a global leader in the digital customer experience platform.

With more than 10 years of providing Magento solutions for both B2C and B2B ecommerce businesses, Elogic has come a long way from Magento Community Insider to Adobe Solution Partners.

"Elogic joins an elite group of development agencies recognized by Adobe," says Paul Okhrem, the Managing board member at Elogic. “We’re determined to provide high-quality services, so retail companies can expand and quickly adapt to market requirements.”

As an official Solution Partner to Adobe, Elogic is excited about the fact that Adobe has expanded its product offerings to support the unique needs of small and mid-size businesses. Adobe recently introduced enterprise-grade capabilities and integrations that SMB businesses can leverage. They include Marketo Engage (Marketing Cloud with CX Platform), Magento Commerce (Content Management System), Adobe Sign for Small Business, Adobe Analytics, Adobe Stock, and Adobe Creative Cloud.

About the Adobe Solution Partner Program

The Solution Partner Program is a program that Adobe uses to verify that its partners have high skills and profound knowledge to successfully help enterprise-level companies, who have bought the different solutions that Adobe offers, in their implementations.

Adobe has created five partnership levels to help professional partners according to their sphere and needs: Community Partner, Bronze Partner, Silver Partner, Gold Partner, Platinum Partner.

About Magento, an Adobe Company

Magento is an open-source leading digital commerce platform that offers omnichannel solutions. Magento has one of the largest open commerce ecosystems of more than 5,000 Magento-certified professionals and over 300 proven solution partners worldwide. In 2018, Adobe acquired the Magento platform for $1.68 billion.

About Elogic

Elogic is an e-commerce development company with a specific focus on Magento stores. We work with B2C and B2B e-commerce companies, wholesalers, and marketplace owners. Our clients sell clothes, jewelry, consumer goods, and other products. Most of them are located in the USA. But we also have a large number of customers from the UK, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and Italy.

At Elogic we provide dedicated Magento development teams to plan, design, develop and successfully launch technically challenging e-commerce websites. 90% of online stores we helped to build are successful and profitable.

