Rose Medical Center Continues to Earn National Recognition for Patient Safety

Rose has earned an "A" achievement for every grading cycle since 2012; only Colorado hospital to maintain Straight A's.

Denver, CO, November 08, 2019 --(PR.com)-- The Leapfrog Group, a Washington D.C-based organization aiming to improve health care quality and safety for consumers and purchasers, today announced the fall 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades and once again awarded Rose Medical Center an "A" for achieving the highest national standards in patient safety. Rose is one of only 36 hospitals in the United States and the only Colorado hospital to have earned an "A" every grading cycle since 2012.

“We are pleased to be recognized again for our dedication to patient safety,” Ryan Tobin, President and CEO of Rose Medical Center. “This commitment to the very best patient care began with the hospital’s inception in the 1940s. This year, as we celebrate our 70th anniversary we recall the founders’ vision ‘to serve the need of every creed’ with an unwavering devotion to the very best care. We are honored to continue to carry that responsibility and mission into the future.”

“This outstanding achievement shows longstanding commitment to a culture of safety that puts patients first,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “For Rose Medical Center, saving lives by preventing accidents, injuries, infections and errors is business as usual, and your community should be proud. We commend the staff, faculty, volunteers, leadership and board of directors for their never-ending quest for the highest standards of patient safety.”

The Safety Grade assigns letter grades of ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’, ‘D’ and ‘F’ to hospitals across the country based on their performance in preventing medical errors, infections and other harms. Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Leapfrog’s grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public.

About Rose Medical Center

Well known as a Denver institution and a 9th Avenue landmark since its founding in 1949, Rose Medical Center has earned its reputation as Denver's "Baby Hospital" while becoming a leader in comprehensive women's care, orthopedics and total joint replacement, heart and vascular care, weight-loss treatment, cancer care, surgical services, internal medicine and emergency care. Rose Medical Center is proud to be a part of the HealthONE system of hospitals that earned the ranking as the #7 corporate philanthropist in the metro area and was the only hospital system ranked in the top 10. HealthONE contributed more than $1.5 million in 2018 and supports more than 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations.

With origins in Jewish teachings, traditions and community, Rose’s founders built this hospital to “serve the need of every creed.” By offering a high level of expertise and service across all disciplines, Rose is a destination hospital, attracting patients from throughout Colorado and around the world. Learn more at RoseMed.com, FB: @RoseMedicalCenter, Twitter: @RoseMedical and LinkedIn: Rose Medical Center.

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey collects and transparently reports hospital performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog’s other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.

