Found in the Underground Art Series on Skates Finds New Home at Lexus Velodrome

Found in the Underground is back for its fourth installation, and this time it's getting a whole new set of wheels.

Detroit, MI, November 08, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Presented by ACRONYM and What Is Art, the pop-up art bizarre will be heading to the Lexus Velodrome on Friday, November 8, to celebrate an evening of performance, creation, and artistic collaboration. Featuring more than 40 artists working across different mediums, Found in the Underground Art Series on Skates offers the public an opportunity to discover and support some of Detroit’s most sought after talent.

From 6 p.m. to midnight, guests will be able to shop their way through the Lexus Velodrome, which will feature booths where attendees can purchase one-of-a-kind works from Detroit-area artists. Some of the highlighted artists include muralist Brian Lacey, Ironclad Tattoo Co.’s own Melise Hill, and a mental-health Virtual Reality installation from 360° photographer Ryian Reed. Additional programming highlights include Cyr Wheel performance art from Spinnovation Detroit, and DJ performances from Cass, Digitall, Esshaki, Trevor Vasher, and Wezbar.

Both skating enthusiasts and first-time rollers will also have the unique opportunity to skate along the Lexus Velodrome’s professionally graded track, known for hosting professional racing events that attract athletes from across the globe. Knock the dust off your old skates, or lace up a pair of rentals that will be available for just five dollars.

For those worried about working up an appetite on the rink, Found in the Underground will feature environmentally conscious dining creations from Monster Foods, as well as Halal items from Chef Tony Wapa. Coffee drinks will be available from Detroit’s Dessert Oasis Coffee Roasters, as well as stronger beverages from the Lexus Velodrome’s very-own Spoke Easy Bar.

Tickets for the event start at just $15, and children ages 17 and under are free. Reservations for large parties are also available for $150 and include ten tickets and access to a private suite.

For more information, head to the Facebook event page, or purchase tickets online at EventBrite.com.

