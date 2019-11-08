Market Overview

Joseph Fagan Named Account Administrator at RT Specialty

November 08, 2019 3:00am   Comments
Hamilton, NJ, November 08, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Joseph Fagan has been named an account administrator within RT Specialty’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice based in Hamilton, NJ. He will work directly with senior staff to support the company’s ongoing new business, sales, account management, claims and policy servicing initiatives.

“Joseph represents the next wave of young professionals from which we intend to continually grow the company,” says Jefferey S. Lejfer, CPCU, President of RT New Day. “Our goal has always been to build an organization that thrives on learning, teamwork and fulfilling customer needs with prompt, intelligent service. Joseph fits deeply into this mold and we look forward to working with him as we transition into the next decade.”

A resident of Belmar, New Jersey, Fagan holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Finance from The College of New Jersey. He is also an active member of the Financial Management Association based in Ewing, New Jersey.

Fagan can be contacted at 609.528.3917 or joseph.fagan@rtspecialty.com.

RT New Day, a division of R-T Specialty, LLC, is a specialty resource for agents and brokers, assisting them and their clients find appropriate, high-quality environmental and construction-related professional liability insurance coverages. RT New Day offers agents and brokers single-point access to an ample portfolio of products and services provided by the nation's largest environmental and professional liability insurance providers. In California: R-T Specialty Insurance Services, LLC License #0G97516. For more information please visit newday.rtspecialty.com or call 609-298-3516.

